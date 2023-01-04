The Wyoming State Fair Board will hold a board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Wyoming State Fair conference room on the State Fairgrounds (400 W Center Street, Douglas, WY 82633), as well as via conference call and Zoom.
If participants would like to call into the meeting, call 877-278-2734 and use access code 795536. For more information, visit http://www.wystatefair.com/news
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
For more information, call 307-358-2398.
