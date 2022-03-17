Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on I-25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP trooper located the car on US26 west of Guernsey. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.

The driver of the vehicle fled east into the town of Guernsey before changing directions to head west on US HWY26. While troopers pursued the vehicle west, the driver attempted to drive into pursuing units and oncoming traffic.

Around milepost 5 on HWY26, a collision occurred between the suspect vehicle and a WHP vehicle. The crash disabled the suspect's vehicle. The occupants of the car then fled on foot towards an adjacent farmhouse.

Law enforcement chased the suspects towards the farmhouse but could not apprehend them before they gained access to a Ford F-250. The suspects eluded law enforcement by fleeing in the Ford south through adjacent fields, driving off-road and out of sight. A perimeter was established in the area to locate the truck.

A little after 7 p.m., law enforcement located the Ford abandoned in a ravine. The occupants were observed fleeing on foot towards Gray Rocks Road. Due to the adverse road conditions, local agencies provided off-road vehicles to help search the area for the suspects.

Around 10:12 p.m., a suspect was located near the creek hiding under tumbleweeds and taken into custody. The second suspect was found Wednesday morning near the Basin Electric Power Coop north of Wheatland and was taken into custody without further incident.

The occupants have been identified as 26-year-old Joshua Taylor and 25-year-old Jeromie B. Ballinger.

Taylor was booked into the Platte County Detention Center on the active felony warrant. Charges are pending on Ballinger.