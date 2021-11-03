Amelia, 5, Katie, 5, and Saddie Smylie, 8, make their way down the Center Street sidewalk hoping to fill their buckets with Halloween candy from local businesses during the Downtown Trick or Treat even Oct. 28.
Nikki York holds hands with her child, Oakley Stoll, 2, as they participate in Downtown Trick or Treat Thursday afternoon. The event drew hundreds of children and their parents to the area where Douglas businesses handed out free Halloween candy.
Parents and children make their way to the Douglas Library for more free treats during Downtown Trick or Treat. The annual event is organized by The Enterprise and allows families the opportunity to trick or treat at participating area businesses.
Amelia, 5, Katie, 5, and Saddie Smylie, 8, make their way down the Center Street sidewalk hoping to fill their buckets with Halloween candy from local businesses during the Downtown Trick or Treat even Oct. 28.
Cinthia Stimson photo
Nikki York holds hands with her child, Oakley Stoll, 2, as they participate in Downtown Trick or Treat Thursday afternoon. The event drew hundreds of children and their parents to the area where Douglas businesses handed out free Halloween candy.
Cinthia Stimson photo
Dressed up as a mini SWAT commando, Derek Hullinger, 7, pulls a wagon with sibling Bella Cable, 3, in it, as Amber Herr and Thomas Yazzie take them trick or treating.
Cinthia Stimson photo
Parents and children make their way to the Douglas Library for more free treats during Downtown Trick or Treat. The annual event is organized by The Enterprise and allows families the opportunity to trick or treat at participating area businesses.
Cinthia Stimson photo
A happy horde of costumed children run down the sidewalk in front of the Douglas Library Thursday afternoon for the community Downtown Trick or Treat celebration. See more photos on page A-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.