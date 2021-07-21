Some of the dogs were large breeds, such as St. Bernards and golden retrievers. Others were much closer to the ground, such as long-haired dachshunds and terriers.

Others weren’t dogs at all, but cats with lustrous coats, lazing contentedly in their owners’ arms.

Regardless of their size or species, their tails were wagging and they gazed adoringly at their handlers during the Converse County Fair Dog Show July 17.

Showing his black boxer, Izzy, for the first time, as well as being a first time participant in the show ring, Glenrock’s Cooper Grant said he was kind of surprised he placed as well as he did – winning grand champion for his event.

“It was kind of fun. I’m impressed and happy that I won. I didn’t think I’d win anything,” Grant said.

Douglas’ Olivia Penfield showed her dog, a pitbull-boxer mix who she rescued from the Laramie Peak Animal Shelter.

“I’ve always loved dogs. This is my second dog and my third year showing. I thought it would be really cool to show a rescue dog. I had fun. We definitely improved a lot from last year,” Penfield said.

Following the dog show and agility dog course came the cat show. This event was significantly more laid back than the dog show, as felines tend to do their own thing most of the time.

The purpose of cat showmanship in 4-H clubs is to give students the opportunity to demonstrate how well they know their cats, how to handle their cat and emphasize their cats’ best traits according to the breed type or appearance, among other important qualities.

The opportunities to raise, and then show, a cat or dog teaches our youth good sportsmanship, allows them to experience winning and losing among their peers in a competitive event, provides a reason for youth to interact daily with their animal and forming a tightly-knit human-animal bond, improving youngsters’ communications skills through interactions and interviews, as well as increasing the students’ self-esteem and self-confidence.

Individual results from the dog and cats shows were not available on the fair’s website Tuesday morning as the website result page was not working, according to Converse County Fair Manager Amy Irene. However, a link was provided just prior to press time to access the dog show results online via http://showorks.s3.amazonaws.com/index.html?file=660971_Dog_Show