The deaths of 19 more Wyoming residents that occurred between late November and early December have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday.

At the same time, the department announced the number of active coronavirus cases in the state increased slightly on Wednesday.

The department announced the deaths occurred among residents from 11 counties, bringing to 299 the number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state since the first COVID case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March.

Four of the victims were from Fremont County, two women and two men, and three were residents of long-term care facilities.

Four Natrona County residents were also among the victims announced Wednesday, three women and one man. Three were residents of long-term care facilities.

Other fatalities included a Campbell County man, a Carbon County man, a Goshen County man, a Laramie County man and woman, a Sheridan County woman, a Sublette County man, a Sweetwater County man and woman, a Uinta County man and a Washakie County man.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state increased by 13 on Wednesday, according to Health Department figures.

The department said the number of confirmed cases in Wyoming increased by 334 on Wednesday, while the number of probable cases increased by 76.

At the same time, the state received new reports of 378 recoveries among patients diagnosed with either confirmed or probable cases.

The numbers left the state with 4,974 active cases, a decline of 13 from Tuesday.

Laramie County had 1,114 active cases; Natrona County had 957; Campbell County had 478; Sweetwater had 300; Fremont had 290; Albany had 222; Park had 204; Goshen had 201; Washakie had 185; Sheridan had 140; Uinta had 137; Teton had 109; Lincoln had 102; Johnson had 79; Converse had 77; Carbon had 71; Big Horn had 69; Sublette had 67; Platte had 55; Crook had 37; Weston had 35; Hot Springs had 28, and Niobrara had 17.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

All of Wyoming’s counties reported increases in confirmed cases Wednesday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 72. Natrona County had 47.

The increase in confirmed case numbers brought the number of cases confirmed since the first case was detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 32,889.

The number of probable cases increased by 76 to total 4,996 since the pandemic began.

The growth in recoveries means that 32,612 of the 37,885 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable coronavirus since mid-March have recovered.