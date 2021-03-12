The Wyoming Department of Transportation has urged the public to take a variety of precautions if they plan to travel this weekend during the forecasted storm, which is currently expected to produce snowfall ranging from 6 to 18 inches with strong, gusty winds.
The bulk of the storm is expected to affect Wyoming Saturday through Monday, WYDOT said. Forecasts indicate the storm will first move into southern Wyoming and impact I-80 and I-25 and could potentially move into the northern part of the state and impact I-90.
Before heading out, motorists should check WYDOT's 511 website at wyoroad.info to learn the latest road and travel conditions. The website also provides road-alert information such as closures.
Motorists should also check their tires before heading out, make sure they have a full tank of gas, carry an emergency kit and let someone know their travel plans, WYDOT said.
When driving on snowy and slick roads, motorists should accelerate and decelerate slowly, increase following distance and not use cruise control.
WYDOT also says motorists should be cautious when driving near snow plows, which create a large cloud of snow, making it difficult to see and safely pass the equipment.
So far, 17 snow plows have been hit by other vehicles this winter season.
