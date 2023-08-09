Getting the chance to attend the Wyoming State Fair can be a struggle or simply impossible for the handicapped and those with disabilities. That’s why WSF officials have taken measures to make sure access is a little easier and more convenient for those who need to park a little closer – so everyone has the same chance to enjoy the fair.

Providing parking for those with limitations gives everyone a chance to take in the annual fun. Whether it’s to see the animals, take in a rodeo or enjoy some funnel cake or cotton candy, WSF has options for all level of needs.

“To accommodate handicapped persons visiting the grounds we will have first come, first serve handicap parking in the Ford Grandstand Arena parking lot available with admission,” WSF Marketing and Communication Liaison Kota Provence said.

“We will accommodate persons with a handicap placard or tag.”

If all available spots are filled, which does happen at peak times, there will also be free parking in the Pepsi lots located off of Brownfield Road and Yellowstone Highway. That location is open all fairgoers.

If guests with physical limitations have to park at the Pepsi lots and need assistance getting to the main entrance – or anyone who wishes to get a short ride to gates – there will be transportation available.

“Guests with disabilities or who just want a ride the rest of the way can call the Blue and Gold Taxi service at 866-333-3838,” Provence said.

The Blue and Gold Taxi service is staffed by State FFA members who will shuttle patrons to and from the fair as requested.

The taxi is free, but tips are encouraged and will go towards supporting Wyoming FFA.

The parking lot off of Brownfield and the parking lot off of Yellowstone are both referred to as the free Pepsi parking lot.

There will also be the regular shuttle running from the Brownfield parking lot to the south side of the midway near the Vyve Vendor building.

“At the Wyoming State Fair we strive to be inclusive and accommodating for all of our guests. If anyone has any questions about accommodations they can call our office at (307) 358-2398,” Provence said.