In 2018, a group of volunteers spent hours installing a Story Walk along the Douglas bike path and river walk. In August, a vandal or vandals ruined some of it.
“Unfortunately. in August. the Story Walk sustained damage from vandals which caused each podium to be twisted and two podiums completely broken from their posts,” Library Director Cindy Moore said. “While we can not say how many people have benefitted from the Story Walk, we do get comments in our library consistently when families have noticed it or visited it.
“For the time being, it will remain as is, until we have raised the money necessary to replace the podiums. I have one grant request and one received but it will take much money funding to get the materials needed.”
Moore said the library started work on the story walk in 2018 with the help of Karen and Ed Werner, the Douglas Rotary Club, Converse County Parks and the City of Douglas.
“We purchase three copies of storybooks for placement along our story walk. It takes three copies to get the front and back pages of each story and to comply with copyright through The StoryWalk Project. Graphics are created to enhance the story walk and all pages along the story walk are laminated to protect them from the weather. It takes a bit of time to prepare the pages for placement,” she explained. The pages are then placed on the posts and made available for walkers to read as they make the journey along the river.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Moore said since placing the Story Walk in Douglas, they have received interest from some in Glenrock for another one for that community.
“We have seen interest from other libraries and communities (elsewhere as well) concerning our Story Walk. We have been trying to raise money for their (the Glenrock) project.”
