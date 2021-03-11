Lady Cats take gold at state

The Lady Cats pose with their first place state trophy after beating Lyman 51-11.

 Chase Vialpando photo

The Lady Cats won state this evening after a 51-11 victory against Lyman at the Ford Wyoming Center. Douglas had a 24-0 record this season, and took the state crown in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They were slated to win state last year, but COVID-19 restrictions halted the tournament. Further coverage on the state tournament will be in the March 17 issue of the Budget.

