Cloudy skies early May 14 may prove to be an issue. With a high of 61 and a 21% chance of precipitation 117 seniors may have to stay indoors.
If the Wyoming winds and weather stay at bay the students graduation will be at the Bearcat Stadium at 2 p.m. However, if there is inclement weather the ceremony will be moved into the DHS main gym.
Introducing the podium this year will be Alondra Alba. Followed by recongnition of the 4.0 GPA students and top ACT scores by Principal Ryan Mackey.
Music will be performed by our very own DHS Band in addition to the Hamilton Street Express. This year Tai Johnston will be directing the DHS band during the song “Themes From Holst First Suite” arranged by Michael Sweeny. The performance of “God Bless America” will be a joint effort of the DHS Concert Band and solo vocalist Arianna Cullen.
Honor students to give speeches this year are to include: Aubrey Boynton, Jillian Ewing, Lane Ewing, Madison Pexton, Kailey Porter, Paige Reese, Madison Sorg.
Finally, ending off the ceremony and leading the Class of 2023 in the turning off the tassels and into the next step in their journey will be Lane Ewing.
