The turn out of people may have been slightly less this year than last because of the icy cold temperatures, however, despite Jack Frost’s extended visit in our neck of the woods, 50-60 volunteers did show up to place 504 wreaths on the grave sites of United States veterans in the Douglas Park Cemetery Dec. 17.

The Wreaths Across America program is in its fourth year in our community, according to Clelland Commandery No. 12 Knights Templar Donald York. The Commandery sponsors the program in Douglas.

“There are over 675 veterans buried in Douglas Park Cemetery (and) the program has grown every year. The . . . wreaths were delivered on Dec. 16 with a police escort from the Broken Wheel Truck stop at 9:30 a.m. They originally were to be delivered Dec. 14, however, with the storm the original drivers were snowed in at North Platte, Nebraska. The truck, furnished by Walgreens, had deliveries for Douglas, Casper/Evansville, Lander and Rock Springs,” York said.

He said there may have been a few less volunteers this year, “And I only say that as there were some familiar faces missing. The extreme cold on Thursday and Friday was a false indicator of the same for Saturday. While it was below freezing, there was no wind and the temps were up into the 20s.”

The wreaths are purchased for $15 each through the program’s website.

“Merrill Worcestor started Wreaths Across America when in 1992 he had a large surplus of wreaths and wanted to place them at Arlington National Cemetery. Since then the program has grown to 3,679 locations in the United States and 26 abroad, and allows for the placing of over 2.7 million wreaths. A person can sponsor a wreath any time during the year,” York said.

As the event began, Pastor Brian Rossignol of the Douglas Assembly of God Church led a prayer and a moment of silence, followed by the Royal Rangers Color Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner, opening the ceremony in honor of the many veterans who served this country with honor.

“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear. We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. And, we have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.

“There are many men and women serving today in all branches of the military, here at home and in places far away, that most of us have never heard of. These men and women are part of the best-trained, best-equipped force in the world. We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice,” York said at the ceremony.

“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”

Wyoming Veterans Commission Colonel Kelly Ivanoff, United States Army/retired, was the guest speaker.

“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who serve and their families, and TEACH the next generation the value of freedom,” he said.

“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.”

York said while the Clelland Commandery No. 12 Knights Templar is the sponsor, “The success of the program comes from the citizens; the many small businesses and individuals that purchase a $15 wreath, tell their family and friends, attend the ceremony, find that veteran’s final resting place and place a wreath, and then help clean up when the time comes.

For those who would like to purchase a wreath for next year’s remembrance, please visit the website at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/WY0021P

Between now and Jan. 15, there is a buy one wreath/get one wreath free program running, for every wreath sponsored through a registered WAA sponsorship group, York said.