Mention the name King’s Portion and it’s likely you may think of a safe haven in Douglas – a place where you can visit the food pantry and receive free groceries, be ministered over with hugs and prayers, eat a hot bowl of hearty soup or simply sit down and have a visit with a kind-hearted lady named Sheila Harr (now Crummer), or other members of the center’s amazing staff.

However, that’s all about to change: The King’s Portion – which grew into the King’s Portion Community & Compassion Center more than a year ago – will perform their last service in the food pantry June 15 from 4-6 p.m., and will close their doors permanently June 30.

Crummer resigned April 28 due to being led by God in another major direction in her life, she said. Her resignation was followed by several other resignations of the center’s key positions and members of the board.

“After I resigned, my vice president, Tonya Rafferty, resigned, followed by my treasurer, Mike Marso, and board member Sally Oban. Those remaining (on the board) are Jennie Palmer, KC Barnes and Kerstin Armstrong,” Crummer wrote in an email to the Budget June 4.

“The official date to dissolve (the King’s Portion) was made May 31.”

All of the center is dissolving, she said, including the soup kitchen, counseling/prayer service, community food pantry, Blessings in a Backpack program and delivery services to the home bound.

Crummer is talking with other churches in Douglas, specifically Trinity Baptist Church and The Gathering, about picking up the food pantry services and other ministries.

“We are referring all of our customers, as well as donating food items, shelving units, walk-in freezer and commercial refrigerator, to the food pantry at Trinity Baptist Church, which has been in operation since 2020.

“We have asked Sara Phillippi at The Gathering Place if they would be willing to take on the Blessings in a Backpack program . . . currently they are under discussions on taking on this vital program for our school children who are in need of food for the weekends,” she explained.

“I believe The Gathering would be a good host for this program because of the amazing body of believers who are very community oriented with outreaches. I also believe they would be a great host because I have tremendous respect for Sara as a person, friend and pastor. She was also my vice president for the King’s Portion a few years back.”

HISTORY

King’s Portion was founded 12 years ago on April 7, 2011 and has been serving the community in numerous ways since then.

It’s safe to say the center has served thousands of folks in need during its tenure.

Crummer said she decided to found the King’s Portion after she spent four hours in prayer. That’s when God led her to open the food pantry a dozen years ago.

“Although Father Hubbard’s Cupboard was already in operation at the time, the Lord told me to talk with a few caseworkers at the Department of Family Services to see if they thought another food pantry was needed in the community.”

It was.

She said she listened to story after story of people – especially elderly folks who are on fixed incomes – who were in need of food to survive.

And, one story in particular caught her attention.

“It was a story of an elderly woman on a fixed income who ran out of food stamps two weeks prior to receiving her SSI check. She was seen going into a local restaurant taking jelly, ketchup and sugar packets off of the tables, and walking into the rest rooms rolling toilet paper around her arms while hiding it under her sleeves, so that she had the essential necessities to live on until payday,” Crummer recalled.

That story moved her heart and filled her with an overwhelming amount of compassion and a desire to make a difference in the community.

“ . . . that story, along with my own story, had me open a community food pantry. I had the vision and my current husband at the time, Jeff Harr, built the vision.”

MAKING HARD

DECISIONS

Deciding to close King’s Portion has not been an easy decision for Crummer to make, she said.

Her decision to resign came after further prayer, but it still wasn’t easy to step down.

“ . . . after all, this had been my baby for 12 years. People gave me their opinions from every direction. It put me in a tailspin of, ‘Do I stay or do I go?’ I decided to get away from other people’s opinions and my own thoughts. I went to my favorite place to pray – the river. I asked God for clarity on what to do.

“He clearly said, ‘I cannot move you and your new husband (Montey Crummer), into the new season until you let go of the old.’ I knew in that moment it was time to let go of the King’s Portion, so I gave my resignation and let go of the old,” she said.

The next day, the Crummers received a message from friends in Florida, asking them to help minister at a tent revival this fall, then afterwards go out and minister on the streets.

“Once I let go of the old, God immediately opened the door for the new. (We) are so excited for the new season and adventures that lie ahead for us. Everything is in God’s timing,” she shared.

Crummer admits her emotions have been all across the board regarding her decision, but the biggest feeling she has is one of peace, knowing that God took, “a woman who had no high school diploma, no further education, no training as a president or founder, and used me in a big way to serve the people of this community,” she said.

“There’s peace knowing that I did the best I could. Although there were many challenges, I never gave up. All glory goes to God. I will admit there has been sadness because of the relationships I’ve built over the years with my board members and numerous volunteers, and my assistants. But most of all, I will miss the relationships I built with those we served,” she said.

After making the announcement to close the doors on the ministry completely, Crummer said the center’s clients cried with her.

Then, they hugged her and thanked her for all she’s done for them.

She said she realized in that moment that she had done more than just give away physical food.

“I also gave away love, compassion, dignity and prayer for those who asked for it. Throughout the 12 years we saw salvations, four people with stage four cancer completely healed. A gentleman who was given one week to live due to liver failure was healed and (is) thriving to this day.

“We have seen God answer many prayers we’ve prayed over others. I’ve received numerous (thank you cards), flowers and even banana bread and a jar of jalapeno jelly, all from customers who were grateful for our services. The donors who have believed in us and what we do have also made this ministry possible, without them we wouldn’t have been in operation for as long as we have,” she said.

Crummer believes she has completed this season of her life – this leg of the race, so to speak – to the best of her ability, with God’s help and strength.

“I co-labored with Him and now a new journey begins,” she said.

Following the King’s Portion’s final food distribution, the center’s doors will be open June 16 for a sale of some of their remaining assets.

“Here are my closing thoughts: At the end of our lives, I believe God is going to ask us one question, ‘Did you learn to love others well?’”

“My answer is yes. Myself, my board and all of my volunteers over the past 12 years indeed loved people well who received assistance at the King’s Portion,” Crummer said.