Early Sunday morning, the weather was cool and the sun softly lit the sage and historic buildings at Fort Fetterman. It was a beautiful Fourth of July.

The former military base, active from 1867 to 1882, was about to erupt in activities like a running competition, historical re-enactment and pony express demonstration.

Heidi McCullough, co-chair of Friends of Fort Fetterman, an organization that helps with events and maintenance, said, “My favorite part is probably the flag raising. The Fourth of July is my birthday, so anything patriotic tugs at my heart strings.”

The 5k race proceeds went to the Friends of Fort Fetterman and the race was sponsored by Peak Fitness, Tractor Supply and College Inn Bar.

Near the sign-in area for the runners, Cameron Lally expressed his favorite part of the event is “just runnin’ the course.”

Ron Casalenda said, “It’s the Fourth, so you get to come out and do something on Independence Day. It’s kinda’ nice.”

Cindy Stewart said, “It’s fun to get out and be a part of the local community activities. It’s great to come out!”

Soon the racers were off and traversing the hilly route. Lally came in first.

By the museum, historical re-enactor Travis Blankenbaker set up his equipment for his presentation on historical blacksmithing.

“I get to beat red hot burning steel into a finished product,” Blankenbaker said when asked about his favorite part of the event.

Nearby, Chris Caves and Eli Jones set up their fur trapper exhibit with their dog lady close by. Part of their exhibit was an old Scandinavian game called Kubb, which Caves described as a, “cross of chess and horseshoes.” Soon, they would be accompanied by Christina Haroldson and Charity Caves.

Fathom Swanson portrayed Madame Via, the owner of the Hog Ranch brothel.

Les Bennington, Wyoming Division president of the National Pony Express Association, blew the bugle, and a color guard of Donald York, Bill Sinnard, Nic Skalicky and William Lane raised the flag.

Skalicky, dressed in a post surgeon captain’s uniform, and his daughter Lilly Skalicky taught visitors like Chip Terry and Linda Staley about historical medicine including the use of leaches.

Pioneer reenactors Katelynn Hirdning, Lisa Thalken and Liberty Skalicky made yarn dolls.

Along with Les, additional Pony Express representatives taught the public, like Miles and Chet Barger and Mary Morgan, about the historic mail carriers.

National Pony Express Association Rider Rick Bretton showed his white horse to Jack McCollough.

Pony Express was, “the email of the 1860s,” Les said. It started in April 1860 and was over in November 1861 largely due to the use of the telegraph machine.

There was a lot to see this year at Fort Fetterman’s Fourth of July Celebration. For those who took part, the event was filled with memorable moments.