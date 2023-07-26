One of the most popular parks in Converse County among travelers and locals alike has received a facelift. The project was just one of many around town that the City of Douglas Parks Department included on its typical summer to-do list while weather cooperates.

Riverside Park received a fresh new look last week and minor improvements. Parks employees Brogan Underwood and Amber Goossen spent two days painting the restroom and storage building that greets all visitors at the park’s entrance/exit.

The most noticeable improvement is the color. The Parks team scrapped the old “peanut” color and went with a Cowboy State favorite - brown and gold.

“That is no coincidence, those colors are for Wyoming,” Parks Supervisor Brandon Frye said of the University of Wyoming Cowboys‘ colors. “We wanted to represent Wyoming and went with it.”

The city will also be filling in dirt on the sides of the building as the summer projects continue.

The park, which is popular among travelers because of its free camping, no reservations, clean restrooms as well as dump and water sites, also recently installed a free-use life jackets stand.

It’s just one of many improvements the department has completed to make local parks more user friendly.

The list of upgrades, remodels and fixes is a never-ending job for the crew.

However, Frye isn’t sure what’s next as his department tackles projects one at a time and as they pop up.

“There is always something that is need of repair or fixing. We just take care of them as they come up,” he said.