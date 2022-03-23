Hot Iron, Inc., a construction company out of Gillette, was awarded the bid for the construction of S. Pearson Road last month.

The company came in with the low base amount of $1,938,265 for the project, according to City of Douglas Administrator Jonathan Teichert. The bid was awarded to Hot Iron at the Feb. 28 city council meeting.

The Pearson project will start southeast from Flicker Lane and the S. Pearson intersection, and end at West Richards.

The city originally budgeted about $3 million in FY22-23 for S. Pearson, based on an estimate. Hot Iron’s bid is a savings of just over $1 million.

Teichert said the city is finalizing contract documents and once those are finished, city officials will conduct a pre-construction meeting to go over the project’s timeline.

“The substantial completion date is Oct. 22. I anticipate (the company) starting in April with mobilization and dirt work,” he said.

According to Teichert, the project includes infrastructure (water, sewer, electricity, storm sewer, gas & communications) within Pearson Road. The utilities were sized to include all the lots within the development, including Bluebird, Sparrow, Meadow and those along either side of Pearson Road.

The project has had numerous delays and project changes, all of which came amid the coronavirus pandemic – which added its own issues and challenges.

Teichert initially told the Budget in 2020 that Pearson would be completed soon after Windriver was opened up to West Richards.

Pearson was required to be completed as part of a land donation deal made more than two years ago with Art Paterson/Douglas Holdings LLC for lots in Meadow Acres that’d been sitting vacant for awhile and it appeared no one else wanted.

As part of Paterson’s donation, the city agreed to put in infrastructure on S. Pearson in front of Paterson’s river-side lots (which Paterson retained prior to donating some plots to the city); then opening up S. Windriver and S. Pearson between Yellowstone Highway and W. Richards Street in front of the middle school, a long-awaited shortcut for school bus drivers and others wishing to access that side of town.

S. Windriver was completed and opened up to traffic Nov. 9, 2020.

Opening up S. Pearson has been a longterm goal of the city’s – and it looks like it’s a goal which will finally be realized this year.

“The project was identified in the Douglas Strategic Plan and discussions of completing this connection have dated back some 15 years. The extension of Pearson makes an important connection between schools and the two main thoroughfares of Richards Street and Yellowstone. It also addresses needs identified in the recent housing study, which opens up the development of some 100 single family and 70 twin home lots,” Teichert explained.

“We anticipate that (Pearson) will relieve some of the pressure off of S. Windriver Drive once completed. This will be especially beneficial in easing some of the congestion between the Middle School and DUES/DIS.”

The project is expected to go smoothly, without any need for road closures or detours during the construction, he said.

“The city is looking forward to completing this extension and seeing the benefits that may come from it. This is an in-fill project, with development already occurring on three sides, so it makes sense from a development perspective as well,” he said.

Douglas Mayor Rene Kemper said the city is excited about the Pearson Road project.

“I believe the benefit is two fold – first, the additional convenience for citizens and the better response time for emergency services is really needed. And, secondly, with rising inflation and gas prices, I think the cost of the project in the future might not have been something we could do. Everything aligned perfectly for the project to finally get done,” she said.