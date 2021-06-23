Yes – it’s true – we are huge fans of our state fair, especially after last year’s gangbusters-event was such a huge success, in spite of dealing with coronavirus restrictions!
With more thrills and big fun on the way for 2021, the Wyoming State Fair is thrilled to announce this year’s 2021 grandstand entertainment lineup, one of which is the distinct sounds of music headliner Walker Hayes on Friday, Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale July 1.
Monument Records recording artist Walker Hayes is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. His recent EP Country Stuff features collaborations with Jake Owen, Carly Pearce and Lori McKenna, and displays the full range of Hayes’ creativity. Hayes’ debut album boom, co-produced by multi-Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, led Billboard to call his music “personal, soul-bearing storylines; rolling rhymes; and Macklemore-like cadence.” The 10-track album includes the RIAA certified, Double-Platinum, Top 10 hit “You Broke Up With Me,” as well as the highly anticipated follow up single, “Craig.”
Hayes’ music, including hit singles 90s Country and Don’t Let Her, has gone on to be streamed over half-a-billion times. As the Washington Post stated, “Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different.” Hayes has performed his music to national audiences on Good Morning America and The Today Show, and joined the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion on tour. In January 2019, he set out on his headlining Dream On It tour selling out venues across the country.
In addition to live music, the grandstand will be home to a variety of other family friendly events and fan favorites including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 17; PRCA Rodeo including WPRA Breakaway on Aug. 18-19; and the Demolition Derby on Aug. 21.
For more information on Walker Hayes, visit https://walkerhayes.com
For a full lineup of events plus more information, visit www.wystatefair.com
