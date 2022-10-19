A new bank with deep roots in northern Wyoming has opened a loan production office in Douglas with plans to build a full-service bank here in the next year or two depending on construction.

First Northern Bank of Wyoming officially began operations in Douglas Oct. 1 and announced its plans in more detail late Friday.

Two Douglas businessmen, Dominic Madia and Pierre Etchemendy, have been hired to oversee the new bank’s operation here, beginning with a loan production office during the first phase of what looks to be a multi-year build-up to a full service bank. Madia will be First Northern Bank Douglas Loan Production Office market president, while Etchemendy is the vice president-branch manager.

Initially, First Northern Bank will move its loan production office (which began out of the Farm Bureau Insurance offices at 1510 E. Richards on Oct. 1) to 709 S. 4th St., the old Antelope Creek Realty building, which is being remodelled to fit the new operation on the corner of S. 4th and Hamilton.

“We’re looking to move in there as soon as possible pending the remodel,” Etchemendy said. That timeline is contingent on construction, but he expects to be moved in the next month or two. The Farm Bureau Insurance Office during the transition will be staffed by new agents even as Etchemendy and Madia continue to work out of the same space for a while.

Meanwhile, the “ground is purchased and planning is underway” for a full service bank to be located at 800 S. 4th, which currently the vacant lot known colloquially as “Cowboy Corner” at 4th and Richards. How quickly the new bank will be built will depend on construction schedules, they said, but Etchemendy was hopeful dirt could be turned next spring and the bank running in a year to 18 months after that.

Madia and Etchemendy have already begun hiring employees for the loan office and plan to have two loan officers and two staff in place soon. Once the full service bank is constructed and operating, Etchemendy said, they expect to have about 20 employees hired with an eventual, long-term goal of reaching as many 40 employees in Douglas.

“This bank is the biggest farm service lending bank in the state, as far as the ag side . . . but at the same time we are not limited to that,” Etchemendy said. The bank has roots in Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette and has expanded from its ag roots into many different aspects of banking to fit whatever the community needs, and the pair have a similar philosophy for the Converse County operation.

Madia said he is excited to bring a Wyoming bank that puts community first to the Douglas area.

“First Northern Bank of Wyoming invests heavily into the markets where we do business. For Douglas, this means you can expect to see FNB support on many projects, from team fundraisers to community events. We aim to be an excellent community partner. In addition, we want to be a part of the growth and investment that will shape the Douglas area for decades to come. We will bring increased competition, and another experienced viewpoint to aid in the financial betterment of our community.

“In addition, FNB is an excellent employer with one of the best overall compensation packages in the industry. Once fully built out the bank will provide Douglas with many full time, good paying, and excellent benefitted jobs,” Madia said.

Etchemendy, a Converse County native, said,“I have developed strong business relationships in Douglas and Converse County throughout my time as a local ag producer and Farm Bureau agent. I have a desire to serve my community and those relationships, so I am excited to have the opportunity to team up with one of the premier banks in Wyoming and bring it to Douglas,”

Founded in 1885, First Northern Bank has adhered to the principle that their success is solely dependent on the success of their customers and community. To learn more about First Northern Bank of Wyoming call 307-358-1968 or email Madia at DMadia@firstnorthern.bank or Etchemendy at petchemendy@firstnorthern.bank