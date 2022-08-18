Jeff Barnett has coached thousands of Converse County athletes for more than three decades and counting. He has guided many talented youths to successful and rewarding athletic high school careers and beyond, both in Douglas and Glenrock.

Last week, it was Barnett being rewarded and recognized for his commitment. A coaching career that started in Douglas and continues now in Glenrock has led the longtime educator and coach into the 2022 Wyoming Coaches Association JH/MS Hall of Fame.

Barnett, a Chadron State College graduate, has coached for 32 years so far. He currently coaches wrestling at Glenrock Middle School where he is entering his fifth year.

The successful Barnett has made a name for himself coaching at the high school and middle school levels in wrestling, track and football throughout his career. That journey started in 1990 in Douglas.

That’s where he served as an assistant wrestling coach with the Bearcat program alongside another Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Bob Bath.

It wasn’t chasing wins that led Barnett into coaching. He chose the path because he wanted to give back to the athletic world that had been so good to him.

“I wanted to be around kids and help them grow into not just athletes, but great people,” he said “And what an awesome ride it has been.”

The Glenrock coach has a long list of milestones while molding athletes. A couple of his achievements to date include 12 team championships and 10 runner-up finishes in 29 years of track. He has also coached one state champion, six runner-ups and 13 top-4 finishers in wrestling.

Barnett, who is a four-time WCA Coach of the Year recipient, also had the luxury of coaching all three of his own children - Travis, Daryl and McKinsey. All his athletes are like family as he said he always treats everyone’s child like he would want others to treat his own.

At the induction ceremony last month, he shared with WyoPreps how fortunate he is to be inducted into the hall of fame. He said the chance to watch his athletes grow, mature and become successful in sports and life has been the best part of his career.

Barnett thanks the many students that he coached and all of the other coaches that “made this ride so fun and became lifelong friends”, and his wife, Alison, for letting him tour the state of Wyoming in a yellow submarine fulfilling his lifetime dream.