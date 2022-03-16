From card games to a burlesque show, Converse County historians know how to have rip-Roaring 20s-good time

The Roaring 20s was a time of prosperity, flappers and rebellion. It was also the same decade in which prohibition was in effect – a ban on alcohol being made, transported or sold, a ban of 13 long years.

In celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Prohibition, the Converse County Emerging Historians decided to throw a big party last year – but, as you can guess, the shindig was cancelled due to Covid.

Not the type of people to let a pandemic stop them in their tracks, the crew of historians decided to postpone the event and throw the party this year, to the delight of about 90 people who were more than ready to dress up in their period costume gladrags and dance the night away.

Heidi McCullough wears multiple hats – she’s the treasurer of the Converse County Historical Society and secretary for the Emerging Historians.

“We had a great night! We had Keyhole Peepshow, a burlesque group out of Casper, and they were amazing! The band we had for the night was Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307. They played music from the 20s, 30s, 40s and a mixture of modern. It was a really cool vibe. We added a tarot card reader, new fun and historic gambling games – everything we did, we tried to add a historic element to all of the events at the party! I guess you can say it’s a sneaky way to educate people on our Converse County history,” she said with a chuckle.

While the event was, without a doubt, a party, it was also a fundraiser. A final tally wasn’t available by press time regarding how much the historians raised, but McCullough said the money will be used toward the organization’s programs, historical tours and other presentations within the county.

And, this year, the money will go to support preservation efforts underway at Ft. Fetterman, she said.

“It was a historical, fun event, for a really good cause.”

The group is actively trying to recruit younger people. They conduct programs with the goal of making history accessible to elementary school-aged children and on up to those folks in their 20s and 30s, hoping to incite interest from a younger generation in area history.

Anyone interested in joining the Converse County Emerging Historians can call McCullough at 307-359-0608 for more information or visit the group on Facebook.