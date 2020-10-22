Converse County’s positive COVID cases increased by 16 individuals overnight, according to Converse County Emergency Management officials, who released the numbers from Converse County Public Health this morning, Oct. 22.
Case numbers 212 through 227 consist of demographics across the board – women and men ranging as young as 20 to as old as 80.
As of today, Converse County has 77 active coronavirus cases (70 positives and seven probable cases), with 95 people in quarantine, not including today’s new numbers, according to CCEMA officials.
Visit the Wyoming Department of Health via https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics for further information and statewide statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.