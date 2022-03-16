Writer’s Notes: The Converse County Library in Douglas will host the annual spring WyoPoets workshop and meeting April 29-30.

In honor of the event, for the next few weeks we will highlight some seniors in the county who contribute to the literary world as writers, bookstore owners/managers, librarians, and others, people who bring words to individuals, families and communities in this series titled “Senior Stories - Wise Words.”

As a young child, writing and reading became ingrained in Lee Ann Siebken’s mind and heart, so much so that decades later, she continues to share her love of literature with others.

“When I was in first grade, I had to memorize 10 poems,” Siebken recalled. “I nearly lost them all walking home from school. They were on note cards, and the Casper wind blew them out of my hand.”

Exposure to poetry, including those on the note cards, made an impression on the young girl.

“I think the schools used to do a lot more with poetry,” she reflected. “You know, it’s just like music – it’s so much easier to remember stuff if it rhymes or if it’s in a rhythm, so that’s how I got indoctrinated (to poetry).”

Letter-writing also took root in her life. She exchanged missives with friends, especially during the summer when school wasn’t in session. After her family gave her a typewriter, she took to the invention easily, and she began composing poems and stories as well as correspondence. Her creativity with compositions led her to help found Wyoming Writers, Inc., the state-wide writers’ group, in 1974.

“I had a friend named Midge Farmer who lived in Gillette, and Gillette had a writers’ group,” Siebken recalled. “We had a workshop – a really big gathering of writers, and from that Wyoming Writers started. We had a wonderful time and made a lot of friends. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Poets within the group branched into their own entity in 1979 after someone planted the seed of an idea for a state-wide poetry group. The name Poets of Wyoming Writers was originally chosen; the group adopted the name WyoPoets almost a decade later. Siebken has been active in the group since inception, including serving on the board as president and vice-president and volunteering as editor for the organization’s bi-annual chapbook. She’s also won awards for her work and had many of her poems published.

Her creations revolve around life in the west, nature, and family.

“If you’re a writer, you just write, and sometimes you look at something and you think ‘Huh, that doesn’t really make sense, but if it were a poem it doesn’t have to make sense.’ Writing doesn’t limit you, whether it’s writing letters at home or writing poetry or stories.”

“I think nurturing literary kinds of things is really important,” Siebken added.

In a home filled with books, Siebken shares her enjoyment of reading and writing with her family. Her daughter, Cindy Bower, who lives in Casper, is also a writer and a member of both Wyoming Writers, Inc., and WyoPoets, and another daughter, Nancy, creates a Christmas poem for the family every year. Some of her adult children even still write letters, she added.

Siebken wove literature and history to create a book with activities for children; third grade students in Converse County use her creation.

Her enjoyment of history brought Siebken to serve on the county Historic Preservation Commission and prompted her to write a book about the prisoner-of-war (POW) camp found in Douglas during World War II. Her research provided enlightening discoveries.

“There’s all kinds of dimensions to the prisoner of war camp,” Siebken said. “We had 3,000 prisoners here in Douglas, and Douglas was only 1,900 people, so there were more prisoners than people. They went out and worked on the ranches, and they went down to the forests and built railroad ties for the railroad during the war. We had a USO here, too.”

High Plains Press in Glendo will publish the book upon completion, she added.

Siebken and her husband plan to help the county library when it welcomes the WyoPoets spring workshop in Douglas April 29 and 30. Her husband Duane, a member of the Moose Club, may provide lunch for the attendees, Siebken said.

“He’s been a member of the Moose since we’ve been in Douglas, so he’s going to cook, I think,” she said. “I told the folks at the library to let me know if they want me to do something (to help with the workshop).”

Lee Ann and Duane moved to Douglas in 1962 and operated the Culligan Water company for many years.

“He always wanted to be a business owner, so he bought a business,” she said.

She also owned a business, operating a pre-school for nearly 30 years.

She admires the education system in Douglas and believes that is one of the community’s assets. She recalled the science teacher who accepted the Siebkens’ blind daughter into his class despite administrators’ apprehension; their daughter went on to graduate high school, attend college, and serve as a counselor.

Living in Douglas, involved in the community in multiple ways, and serving on state-wide writers’ groups endears Siebken to not only her immediate family, but to people around her. Daughter Cindy nominated Lee Ann and Duane for the Jefferson Volunteer Award sponsored by ServeWyoming. She concluded her nomination by saying, “(this) is a far cry from the real scope of what the Siebkens have done quietly without ever caring to be noticed or acknowledged.”

Lee Ann’s wise words and caring actions speak volumes to numerous people.