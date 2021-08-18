Congressional staffers given inside view of energy field

Converse County and Douglas officials welcomed 13 congressional staff members from around the country to a tour of several energy sites in the area last week.

“What we’re trying to do,” Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox said, “is give them context of (what) a wind farm looks like, (what) a rig looks like, (what) multiple use looks like in Wyoming.”

The county, city and several other municipalities and counties in the state have invited staffers for these week-long tours since 2011, with the exception of last year due to COVID.

Communications Director to U.S. Rep. Richie Torres, D-NY Raymond Rodriguez said he and the other staff members work directly on writing legislation and policies, which is why it’s important for them to learn about the energy field first hand.

“So the trip is giving us an inside view into how regulations impact energy production,” he said en route to the Bucking Horse Power Plant outside Douglas Aug. 12. “And how energy is distributed and consumed throughout the country, it’s really interesting.”

The congressional advisers and assistants to five Democratic and eight Republican leaders started their tour of northeast Wyoming Monday night in Buffalo.

From there, they travelled to the Strata Energy Uranium Mine outside Moorcroft Tuesday, Cordero Rojo Mine outside Hulett Wednesday before going to Dry Fork Station and Atlas Carbon outside of Gillette Wednesday.

They departed to Converse County to see the Cedar Springs Wind Farm, an Anschutz drill rig and the Bucking Horse Gas Plant.

Along the way, they toured and stayed at several ranches and attractions, including Devils Tower and Barlow Ranch.

Douglas Mayor Rene Kemper and councilmembers Kim Pexton and Ron McNare tagged along for the Cedar Springs and rig tour, when they shared facts about the city with the congressional staff members.

Pexton even handed out several Jackalope stickers and told the group about the mythical animal.

Kemper said it was important for her to attend the tours for two reasons. One: she wanted to educate herself on the local energy industry and two: to see what the staffers’ takeaway was.

“The decisions they make in Washington affect individuals, and it seemed they were aware of that,” she said.

Willox rode with the staffers in their tour bus throughout Converse County, sharing trivia about the county and about its reliance on energy.

Throughout the week, congressional staff members asked pertinent questions about the energy industry and its current status. Employees at the various energy companies were more than eager to give answers and shed light on the industry.

Douglas contributed about $5,000 toward the tour and Converse County gave about $8,000. The tour, which cost about $57,000 last year, is split among members of the Northeast Municipal Leaders Group.

The congressional staff members ended their tour with a dinner at Douglas Community Club, which featured several key speakers from Crestwood, Chesapeake and Continental Resources.

Converse County Commissioner Robert Short, who attended the dinner, said he hoped the staffers understood the balance between national and environmental needs for which Wyoming strives.

“We don’t leave a wake of destruction in everything that we do,” he said. “We really do a great job of trying to preserve the natural landscape to the extent possible.”