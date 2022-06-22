More than 100 guests took a step back in time over the weekend to enjoy the 18th annual Buckboard Sunday at Esterbrook Community Church.
The event, celebrated every Father’s Day, is a time to enjoy food, fellowship and fun at one of the most scenic spots in Converse County. Pastor Kirby Kudlak said it’s also a day to arrive at church like days of the past.
“With everything that we enjoy on this day, one thing is the chance ride to church on Buckboards, buggy’s and horses. Guests park a distance away and ride in like the good old days,” he said. “Guests can also period dress, and that’s always neat.”
After the morning service, the pews were removed from inside the rustic church that holds about 90 people and was quickly packed with folding tables loaded with potluck grub. From main courses to desserts, the eating was just as good as the games and conversations as families gathered outside the church on the manicured lawn.
While there were many familiar faces in attendance at the non-membership church, there were many guests from around Wyoming and across the country on this special day to celebrate the past and fathers.
“There is one young lady here from Hawaii because her dad lives in Wyoming and he wanted to be here today, so she came along,” said Jackie Bertram. “People come from all over to visit this beautiful church. It helps promote the church because with having no members, we rely on reservations like from weddings to raise money to fix the place. Recently they fixed the rotting foundation, the outhouses and our roof “
While several of the regulars sit around the food tables sharing stores, recipes and laughs, many others were outside enjoying the fun in the sun. Music filled the air by a few of the locals playing guitar and violin, while others played Cornhole, enjoyed sack races and simply made the most of a beautiful holiday afternoon.
“It’s just so beautiful here. The church, this area and all the great people who come out,” said Horace Hudson, who resides in Georgia but lives in his Converse County cabin during the summer. “Look at this, where else would you rather be?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.