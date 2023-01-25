Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... Periodic light to briefly moderate snowfall is expected across portions of Converse and Niobrara counties late tonight through Wednesday evening. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches can be expected with isolated higher amounts possible. The highest totals are expected in northwest Converse county and southern Niobrara county. Gusty winds could also lead to patchy blowing and drifting snow.