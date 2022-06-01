Two more join race for county commissioner

The race for the Republican nomination for Converse County commissioner surged from three to four to seven candidates in the span of just over a week before the filing deadline closed last Friday.

The three incumbents – Jim Willox, Tony Lehner and Robert Short – were known early in the three-week filing period and a fourth and fifth – Trent Kaufman and Pete Taylor – joined the field at around the midway mark. But late last week, just before Friday’s final deadline to join the primary election ballot, Mark Hicks and Daniel O’Neal added their names to the ranks as well.

Three, four-year seats are open on the top county board this year. The seven Republicans on the August primary ballot will be narrowed to three for the general election in November, where any Democrat, independent or other party candidates could appear as well. The Constitutional Party has certified Derek Joppru as having its support (using a process not like the Republicans or Democrats) for being on the ballot in November, and no Democrats filed to be on the primary election ballot for commissioner.

The two latest GOP candidates were not entirely unexpected, according to party insiders who had encouraged challengers to the incumbents. Mark Hicks hails from Rolling Hills and has been heavily involved in Republican politics and leadership in the county for many years. Daniel O’Neal is semi-retired and has worked at a coal mine and in the construction industry across the country after initially moving to Douglas in the 2006-07 time frame.

Both Trent Kaufman and Pete Taylor, who joined the GOP commissioner race more than a week ago, come from Douglas. Kaufman has been involved in medical administration in Douglas and elsewhere in Wyoming for many years. Taylor didn’t return messages from the Budget seeking comment about his run.

Lehner is from Glenrock, while Short is originally from Glenrock but currently lives in Douglas, as does Willox.

Other county races

Not surprisingly, the battle for Converse County Sheriff will come down to long-time incumbent Clint Becker versus CCSO investigator Keri McNare. Both are from Douglas.

That race, barring other people entering it unexpectedly, had been known for quite a while as both candidates announced their intentions early in the campaign season. No Democrat filed for sheriff in the primary, but someone could file as an independent or third-party candidate before the general election.

While the sheriff and commissioner races were expected to heat up, so was another race, the one for Converse County Clerk. Republican Party county leadership had indicated they were working to find someone to run against incumbent Karen Rimmer, who had been facing some unsupported and unfounded criticism over election security from the 2020 election. As of Friday’s deadline to file, however, no one except Rimmer had put their name in the ring in either party for clerk.

The same was true for a host of other incumbent county officials, including: Coroner Ross Gorman; County Attorney Quentin Richardson; Treasurer Joel Schell; Assessor Dixie J Huxtable; and Clerk of District Court Pam McCullough.

House seats

As expected, state Representative Aaron Clausen of Douglas filed for re-election to House District 6, setting up a Republican primary with challenger Tomi Strock of Douglas.

Tania Malone of Douglas filed for the Democrat ballot for the same House seat, assuring the winner of the Clausen-Strock contest competition in November.

In House District 62, the newly created seat to accommodate redistricting following the 2020 Census, a Glenrock man will face an Evansville resident for the GOP nomination in August. Forrest Chadwick of Evansville and Stan Mitchem of Glenrock filed before the Friday deadline.

Municipal offices

Rene’ Kemper will be the lone candidate for Douglas mayor on the primary ballot now that no one else filed for the four-year, non-partisan position. A write-in could be added to the ballot for the general election if someone meets the minimum requirements at the primary.

The Douglas City Council has two, four-year seats open this year, and incumbent Kim Pexton will be joined on the ballot by Perry Hershberger, who ran two years ago and barely lost but was then not selected to replace Karl Hertz who resigned immediately after the election.

Former Douglas Police officer Matt Schmidt filed for the one, two-year open city council seat, as did Josh Valk. Schmidt said he retired from the DPD in mid-February after 37 years of law enforcement, but he is running because he knows and understands a broader issue of city issues and its employees.

In Glenrock, current town councilwoman Margaret Nunn will challenge incumbent Bruce Roumell for that four-year position. On the Glenrock Town Council, where two, four-year seats are up, Judi Colling, Taylor Mae Flores, Roy Kincaid and Jordann Tille have filed. Kincaid is the only incumbent seeking re-election.

No one filed for any of the positions on the Lost Springs town government, although this is not the first time that has occurred. The small town has a history of re-appointing previous officials when no one else steps up.

Federal offices

The most buzz-worthy race in Wyoming, bar none, is for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. While the contest is being overshadowed by Rep. Liz Cheney versus President Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, there are plenty of other candidates on the Republican and Democratic ballots this primary season.

On the GOP ticket, Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, Denton Knapp of Gillette and Robyn M. Belinskey of Sheridan will have their names printed along side Cheney of Wilson and Hageman of Cheyenne.

On the Democrat side, Lynnette GreyBull of Fort Washakie, Meghan R. Jensen of Rock Springs and Steve Helling of Casper will vie for a spot on the general election ballot.

Statewide offices

The GOP race for governor is also contentious with incumbent Mark Gordon of Buffalo facing challenges from Brent Bien of Sheridan, James Scott Quick of Douglas and Rex Rammell of Rock Springs. On the Democratic ticket will be Rex Wilde of Cheyenne and Theresa Livingston of Worland.

Secretary of State Ed Buchanan bowed out of the race mid-way through the filing period, and four Republicans jumped in to replace him. Senate President Dan Dockstader of Afton and legislator Chuck Gray of Casper likely lead the pack with name recognition at this early point. Mark Armstrong of Centennial and another legislator, Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne, joined the ballot last week.

State Auditor Kristi Racines is the lone GOP candidate on the ballot, and no Democrat filed for her seat.

State Treasurer Curt Meier will have some competition in the primary now that Bill Gallop of Cheyenne has added his name to the ballot on the GOP side.

Another deep bench of candidates appeared in the Republican race for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Brian Schroeder of Cheynne, Jennifer Zerba of Casper, Megan Degenfelder of Laramie, Robert J. White III of Rock Springs, and Thomas Kelly of Sheridan are all seeking the GOP nod. Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. of Lander is the lone Democrat on that ticket.