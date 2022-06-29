The Converse County commissioners will not be placing a fire ban – or even partial fire ban – in place anytime soon.
With the Fourth of July holiday coming up in just a few days, this is big news for most folks who are anxious to get out and light off firecrackers and other pyrotechnics, especially after several recent years of partial county-wide fire bans that have extinguished open flames and some fireworks celebrations.
However, Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox cautioned that everyone needs to be safe and responsible during the Fourth of July weekend.
“The rural fire organization met last week and discussed it. The county fire warden is not recommending a fire ban at this time. Therefore, there will be no restrictions on fireworks (this) weekend,” Willox said.
There are no fire bans evident at this time throughout Wyoming, according to the Wyoming State Forestry Division website or fire ban map, however, there are some fire restrictions on Wyoming Department of Game & Fish lands in other parts of the state, but not in Converse County.
Fore more information on G&F fire or partial fire bans, please visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/Fire-bans-GF_land
