A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning.
The assault victim reported an unknown male had surprised her and she was then struck on the head.
Converse County Sheriff's Office deputies responded along with Platte County Sheriff's Office deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, a Wyoming Game & Fish Warden, and the Goshen County Sheriff, the press release stated.
A five-hour search ensued to locate the perpetrator, but law enforcement did not locate the suspect. The victim of the assault was treated and released by medical personnel.
"We do not believe there is an imminent threat to the public, nor is there a need for citizens to do anything more than normal safety precautions and alertness," CCSO Undersheriff Nate Hughes told the Budget Thursday morning.
Hughes said the case is under active investigation and there would be no more information, other than that in the press release, forthcoming at this time.
Citizens have reported to the Budget that a dog was shot in connection to this incident, however, Hughes did not confirm or deny that the reports are part of this investigation.
Editor's note: Brooke Young contributed to this article.
