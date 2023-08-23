Jon and Dianne Kirkbride, and Ron Cunningham, were inducted into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame, and Jamie Keisel was honored as the 2023 Ag Educator of the Year Aug. 16 as farmers, ranchers and elected officials from across the state celebrated agriculture at the Wyoming State Fair Ag Appreciation Picnic.

“What holds us together is agriculture,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said. “That’s what’s been the glue that has held our state together through thick and thin. Celebrating that, giving our leadership recognition and recognizing and representing the best of agriculture is what this evening is about.”

The Kirkbrides, of Cheyenne, have spent their lives dedicated to agriculture. The two have been in the field for 50 years and feel their biggest accomplishment is simply sticking to it.

“The main thing we’ve done is persistance. We’ve just kept at it. We started out young and if anything, it’s an award for persistence and stick-to-it-ness. We’ve kept focused on the community and our industry,” Jon Kirkbride said.

The two have served on the boards of a number of ag-related organizations and played an active role in Wyoming’s agricultural development.

“We’ve been doing this for 50 years and a lot has changed,” Dianne Kirkbride said. “(We’ve) stayed focused on the importance of agriculture and the things that were happening in the industry. (We’ve) been flexible to talk about new things and to bring out some of the changes that have happened in the industry in the past 50 years.”

Cunningham, of Lander, has similarly dedicated his life to agriculture, playing a vital role in the success of many programs and organizations including Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days, the Regional Beef Artificial Insemination School and countless 4-H and FFA programs.

“I was shocked and extremely pleased. This is really a lifetime honor,” Cunningham said. “I was the University (of Wyoming) Extension Agent for 38 years, so I’ve been all over the state putting on educational programs, working with 4-H and FFA kids. I know a lot of people in agriculture.”

Keisel, a third-grade teacher from Greybull, has been chosen to be Wyoming’s Ag Teacher of the Year as she uses her own personal agricultural experiences to help teach her students and get them excited about ag.

“My husband helps run (a ranch) and we get to move cows around, drop salt and things like that. I get to take those pictures and the things that we do and bring them back to the classroom for the kids. It is fun because then they see like we actually do this,” Keisel said.

“A lot of the kids don’t realize what’s grown around us and what we provide for the state, the country or even the world. The other part of the curriculum that’s really great is they get to learn about jobs that maybe they can have later. Even though it seems early as a third grader to be worried about that, it’s not . . . it’s eye-opening for them that there are so many jobs available in Wyoming.”

The four award recipients all expressed feeling honored to represent Wyoming agriculture, yet pointed the praise back towards their community.

“There’s a lot of people in Wyoming who could win this,” Jon Kirkbride said. “We’re lucky that our names got submitted and it was a good write up and all that, but, heck, you would go in every rural town, almost, and find other people who would qualify. You know, this state is really full of really good people.”

“As much as we’ve done, I personally have gotten at least that much back through the people I’ve met, the associations I’ve met and just every aspect of socializing with the outside world,” he said.