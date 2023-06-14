Memorial Hospital of Converse County, CEO Matt Dammeyer has a vision and a plan. It’s just that he doesn’t share it often publicly, partly because he wants empirical, long-term data to backup that the plan is working before he shouts from the rooftops that it is.

With the rumor mill in full force creating concerns in the community as no less than five physicians have resigned in recent weeks, he admits not touting the successes – even before he has the final data in hand – might have been a mistake, one that played into the hands of those opposed to that vision.

However, a recent report released by the University of Wyoming may give Dammeyer the data he craves to back up his claims that MHCC is strong and vibrant, although facing many of the same pressures as other rural hospitals.

That independent report shows the health care industry in one of the smallest counties in the state is actually doing quite well and is contributing to the economy at levels hardly ever seen in a rural market, almost leaving MHCC with no same-size, same-population peers in the state in terms of what it has accomplished, its growth and its economic value to Converse County.

That report, Contribution Analysis of Wyoming Hospitals and Nursing Homes, was compiled by the University of Wyoming and commissioned by the Wyoming Hospital Association.

And, it shows some very interesting data for Converse County.

With an employment of 2,850 people for the hospital, nursing home and other medical fields, the cumulative labor income for healthcare topped $153 million in 2022 – making it a big chunk of the county’s economy.

The analysis delves deeper than salaries alone, stating that another $194 million in value-added economic benefit is related to health care, bringing the total to $436,142,907 in economic output related to healthcare in the county – making it the fourth largest in Wyoming behind Laramie, Natrona and Campbell.

That’s quite a feat, Dammeyer pointed out last week, in a county with a population a third to a tenth the size of some of its closest competitors.

And the numbers, Dammeyer noted, are before the purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper roughly six months ago. That purchase was criticized by some as a massive, risky expense at a time when many hospitals are pulling in the reins, cutting back on services and laying off staff.

Dammeyer contends his vision, one mirrored by the MHCC board, isn’t to do that, but to continue to offer services and a selection of physicians and specialties beyond what a rural community would normally be able to afford.

To do that, he said, means they have to bring in patients and revenue from other counties and even states, making MHCC a regional health care system because the population of Converse County alone cannot support that level of care.

“So the point is that we’ve got a really delicate situation here in terms of if you take it away today, a lot of the cars that you see driving around here, will cease to exist.

“. . . there’s a lot of banter out there about we need to quit thinking about Casper. We need to quit thinking about having people coming from other places . . . that is insane,” he said. “Without those dollars flowing into the county, MHCC as we know it would be gutted.”

He also noted the national healthcare industry, especially in rural areas, is trending toward shrinking, cutting staff in giant numbers and trying to curb costs in order to maintain profitability or even stay in business at all – and many of them are not, even in Wyoming.

MHCC, on the other hand, is doing okay financially, but Dammeyer intends to make it do better.

And, change is hard.

That is partly what has led to the staffing turnover hitting the hospital. A number of doctors have resigned in recent weeks, the most recent one just a week ago, prompting some business and community leaders to question whether the hospital is on the right footing.

Dammeyer said each doctor has their own reason for leaving, some for retirement and some for a change in quality of life. He said he respects each of them and understands that it’s a demanding field, but MHCC needs to cover its costs, including physician pay, which means carrying a certain workload – and that can impact quality of life in some cases, especially with on-call rotations.

“Nearly a year ago in July, I got up in front of medical staff . . . and I said, ‘Listen, you know, we’re getting ready to hit some turbulent times. The industry has changed.’

“(I) keep telling people it’s not changing. It is changed and we have to adapt. Many of our providers were recruited under a set of assumptions that people would be hesitant to live here, that it would be difficult to recruit here, and that we were going to have to overpay to bring people here, or they were going to want to live somewhere else.”

Those assumptions may have been valid at the time, but times have changed, he said.

Dammeyer said he believes that they will recruit the physicians needed to replace those who have left or are leaving, and he admitted it will be costly in the interim to hire travelling doctors to cover, but that is what they will do.

He’s already pointing to some successes in recruiting a general surgeon and some other specialties that will fill in those gaps shortly.

“But all that takes time,” he said.

The independent

report

The University of Wyoming’s report, commissioned by the Wyoming Hospital Association and released in January 2023, shows some interesting total impacts of healthcare across the state – which surprised even Dammeyer.

The state has 68 hospitals and nursing homes with total employee compensation of just over $1 billion. The direct value of the industry is estimated at $2.56 billion dollars, with 32,000 jobs supported directly and indirectly.

With what the authors called induced benefits, the hospitals and nursing homes created over $79 million in state tax revenue and over $520 million in all taxes combined.

Not surprisingly, much of the healthcare footprint is centered in the larger population centers of Natrona, Laramie, Sheridan and Sweetwater counties.

Converse has a very small population (2.5% of the state’s total population), yet has an outsized influence in the statewide industry in those total numbers, according to the report.

In 2022, MHCC’s payroll came in just short of $40 million, with Douglas Care Center providing another $2.5 million. (As Dammeyer pointed out, that’s prior to the purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, which adds another $ 7.2 million in payroll to MHCC, the report showed.)

The UW analysis states the economic impact of the health care industry in Converse County in 2022 was $436 million (combined employment, labor value-added and induced), considerably bigger than some of its nearest neighbors.

In terms of population, Bighorn County, for instance, had $161 million in impact; Carbon, $94 million: Crook, $43 million; Fremont, $169 million; Goshen, $53 million; Hot Springs, $35 million; Johnson, $76 million; Lincoln, $302 million; and Niobrara, $16 million. Even compared to Campbell County with a population roughly two-and-a-half times that of Converse’s, the industry here stacks up well, falling just $50 million under their $486 million.

The VISION

Dammeyer says the vision is working but he doesn’t want to go pound his chest about it until he has clear empirical data. This report gives him some of that, but the controversial Summit purchase remains a bone of contention among some.

So far, after six months, the deal appears to be working in MHCC’s favor, both financially and in keeping services in the county.

But, Dammeyer still isn’t ready to says it’s a success; he wants a year’s worth of audited financial data first. Dammeyer is a numbers guy, after all.

He demands the numbers be accurate, and he said he wants the hospital to be accountable to the public but that means having real information based on facts he can back up.

Thus, the much-touted DaVinci surgical robot moved from MHCC in Douglas to Summit sent shockwaves through the community, creating rumors that Dammeyer was shifting services to Natrona County. He said he was clear to the medical staff from the beginning that the move was a test to see if Summit could support its own DaVinci; again while the results aren’t in yet, Dammeyer said it appears to show it can and MHCC would then be getting a new robot.

Part of that test is learning just how much draw Summit and MHCC can have out of Natrona County.

The UW report states Natrona’s health care impacts last year hit $569 million, not that much more than Converse’s $436 million, despite having a population about seven times larger.

Dammeyer admits that the vision isn’t one of simply growing, but aimed more at maintaining the level of service that they’ve acquired over the last 20 to 30 years while dealing with an ever-changing healthcare industry in terms of reimbursements.

“It’s not going off the rails,” Dammeyer said. “We have not thrown in the towel. Quite the opposite.”