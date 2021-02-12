The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is encouraging the public to attend a virtual meeting to begin development of the adaptive management plan for non-eagle raptor timing limitation stipulation (TLS) relief within the Converse County Oil and Gas Project area.
The virtual meeting will be held with the BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department from 6-8 p.m. on March 25, 2021. The meeting will be conducted virtually through Zoom.
Traditionally, oil and gas TLS are conditions of approval to avoid surface disturbance or occupancy within a half-mile buffer of non-eagle raptor nests between Feb 1-July 31. During development of the Converse County final environmental impact statement, 98 incidents of TLS relief were approved for possible use over the 10-year construction phase of the project.
“We are asking all interested members of the public interested in the development of the adaptive management plan, to join us to hear about the next steps as outlined in the Converse County approved record of decision,” Casper Field Office Acting Field Manager Josh Cocke said.
Register in advance for the webinar by visiting https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Akx0xerOTO-4I8B4uG8sVg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
As directed by the record of decision, this public meeting is part of the BLM Casper Field Office’s development of the adaptive management plan in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.