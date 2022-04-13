18,432 eggs ‘disappear’ in a mere 6 minutes Saturday

Wes Hineman grew up in Douglas, so as a youngster a decade-and-a-half ago he became super familiar with the Paquette family’s Easter Egg hunt tradition. It was one of his favorite community events each year.

Now married with two young children of his own, he and his wife Marcie live in Casper but set aside time to come back for the annual Douglas Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt so their own children can find the same thrill.

And their two kids, Bristol, 2, and Kaycee, 4, didn’t waste any time picking up on the excitement and enthusiasm radiating all around them as they waited for the starting bell. The family-centric hunt started five minutes late (the 1 p.m. sharp start time was delayed as hunters were still arriving and having to walk quite a distance to the midway), but no one seemed to mind as the electricity streamed through the throngs of children and adults.

“I really liked this (event) when I was a kid,” Wes said as he smiled at the scene on the asphalt Bristol tugged at Macie and Kaycee, “. . . so we like to bring our kids down here for this now” because it’s so much fun.

Nearby, young Clara Neice plots her first move and a path for victory to snag the most eggs as quickly as she can, pointing out her chosen path to her mother, Dr. Michelle Neice. Her younger brother, Russell, decides the colorful red bag makes a better kite than an egg-collecting tool as a light breeze cooled off the warm Saturday.

The annual hunt is now in its 17th year under the direction of the Paquette family, which took over the Douglas event in 2003 but missed a year due to the pandemic.

The corps of volunteers helping them has grown during the years to match the demands of the project. Countless hours of fundraising comes to a head with a day-long egg-stuffing event at The Plains Complex in the weekend before the hunt.

All of that work culminates with large crowds of egg hunters lining the two fields on either side of the midway at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, with their parents and grandparents guiding and helping toddlers to teens stay in their assigned areas with relative success.

The weather, on the other hand, cooperated wonderfully as the sun beat down and kept the children and adults bathed in warmth more reminiscent of early summer than early spring. Parents commented frequently on the nice weather lending a helping hand to the event, with many praising the volunteers for their extraordinary gift to the community.

Richard Paquette sounded the two-minute mark, then one-minute warning, before the starting bell rang out and the mad dash for the eggs began at precisely 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

At 1:11 p.m., the two large grassy fields had been picked bare, except for a few plastic egg shells broken open and left empty by hungry youngsters. The six minutes in between was filled with laughter, hurried hunting and shouts of “look what I got,” along with a few younger children silently opening candy in advance of their parents trying to control their intake.

It took only six minutes for all 18,432 eggs that had been stuffed at The Plains to be snatched up. Minutes later, kids with the top prize tickets raced up to the announcers’ stand to claim their winnings. With smiles abounding, one by one they picked from the eight bikes, 60 baskets and $750 in cash.

“It’s awesome how the community comes together. It’s amazing how it all comes together,” Paquette said.