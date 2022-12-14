From now through Dec. 22 the Whistle Stop will become the “Whistle Sip” and will offer traditional British afternoon tea service.
They are still open for their regular coffee and food services, as well, owner Sue McBride said.
The service can be on the conservative side for those with lighter appetites, including a pot of tea and a cupcake, to tea with a full assortment of finger foods both savory and sweet for those wishing for more. The food is fresh – all handmade right here in Douglas.
“We are serving an assortment of small sandwiches, sausage rolls, crumpets with butter and jam, tiny cakes and chocolates, and a variety of teas. And, there is a different option for children’s tea! They can get chocolate milk in their tea pot and the sweets have more sprinkles,” Vickie Winney said. Winney is spearheading the event and working with McBride.
As an added bonus, the Glenrock High School Culinary Team is selling gorgeous gourmet cupcakes in Christmas themes and flavors, should residents want to drop into the store and have a pot of tea and satisfy their sweet tooth at the same time.
Tea time is 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Winney said reservations for tea service sittings are necessary, “as everything is prepared fresh.”
Call the Whistle Stop at 307-358-3663 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.