Whether your interests thrive amidst live entertainment or in the stands at a livestock show, everyone can expect to find enjoyment at the Converse County Fair beginning July 16.

The 2022 Fair week will kickoff in the Ford Pavilion with the 4-H dog show at 8 a.m. followed by the cat/pocket pet show at noon. July 17 will feature a tractor pull at 6 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.

Those anticipating the long-awaited horse shows can find 4-H and FFA youth showcasing their talented mares and geldings July 18 at 7 a.m. in the Grassy, Trail, Yellow, Pepsi Equine Center and Stotz Arenas. Livestock pen setup also begins at 4 p.m.

July 19 allows time for exhibitors to weigh and check -in their livestock beginning with swine at 7 a.m., sheep/goats at 9 a.m. and ends with beef at 10 a.m. Swing by the Ford Grandstand Arena for Family Fun Night at 6 p.m.

Attendees may help themselves to an appetizing pancake breakfast in the Ford Pavilion from 7-9 a.m. July 20 before catching a glimpse of the 4-H/FFA market goat show, sheep show, pee wee pet show and swine show.

On July 21, the Ford Pavilion will house the poultry show at 8 a.m. followed by the rabbit show at 9 a.m. Visitors are welcome to view the Cowbelle Supreme Cow contest show at 4 p.m. in the Grass Show Ring followed by the 4-H/FFA beef show at 5 p.m. However, the entertainment certainly does not stop there as the women’s match bronc riding will begin at 6 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.

July 22 will commence with large animal round robin at 8 a.m. followed by small animal round robin at 10 a.m. The presale awards and junior market sale will take place in the Ford Pavilion starting at 4 p.m. and will end with a buyers appreciation dinner. Those looking for some extra excitement can find live music and a bounce house for the youngsters at Pepsi Stage starting at 7:30 p.m.

The County Fair will deliver lively entertainment on July 23 for all ages beginning with the car show at noon followed by team roping at 5:30 p.m. in Stotz Arena. Visitors are encouraged to attend the highly anticipated Mark Wills concert starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Grandstand Arena.

The fair will bring nine days of entertainment to Converse County for both youth and adults, concluding with the Ranch Rodeo on July 24 at 4 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.