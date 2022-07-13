Whether your interests thrive amidst live entertainment or in the stands at a livestock show, everyone can expect to find enjoyment at the Converse County Fair beginning July 16.
The 2022 Fair week will kickoff in the Ford Pavilion with the 4-H dog show at 8 a.m. followed by the cat/pocket pet show at noon. July 17 will feature a tractor pull at 6 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.
Those anticipating the long-awaited horse shows can find 4-H and FFA youth showcasing their talented mares and geldings July 18 at 7 a.m. in the Grassy, Trail, Yellow, Pepsi Equine Center and Stotz Arenas. Livestock pen setup also begins at 4 p.m.
July 19 allows time for exhibitors to weigh and check -in their livestock beginning with swine at 7 a.m., sheep/goats at 9 a.m. and ends with beef at 10 a.m. Swing by the Ford Grandstand Arena for Family Fun Night at 6 p.m.
Attendees may help themselves to an appetizing pancake breakfast in the Ford Pavilion from 7-9 a.m. July 20 before catching a glimpse of the 4-H/FFA market goat show, sheep show, pee wee pet show and swine show.
On July 21, the Ford Pavilion will house the poultry show at 8 a.m. followed by the rabbit show at 9 a.m. Visitors are welcome to view the Cowbelle Supreme Cow contest show at 4 p.m. in the Grass Show Ring followed by the 4-H/FFA beef show at 5 p.m. However, the entertainment certainly does not stop there as the women’s match bronc riding will begin at 6 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.
July 22 will commence with large animal round robin at 8 a.m. followed by small animal round robin at 10 a.m. The presale awards and junior market sale will take place in the Ford Pavilion starting at 4 p.m. and will end with a buyers appreciation dinner. Those looking for some extra excitement can find live music and a bounce house for the youngsters at Pepsi Stage starting at 7:30 p.m.
The County Fair will deliver lively entertainment on July 23 for all ages beginning with the car show at noon followed by team roping at 5:30 p.m. in Stotz Arena. Visitors are encouraged to attend the highly anticipated Mark Wills concert starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Grandstand Arena.
The fair will bring nine days of entertainment to Converse County for both youth and adults, concluding with the Ranch Rodeo on July 24 at 4 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.