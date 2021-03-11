Douglas beats Wheatland in state consolation semi finals

Gavin Williams (from left), Cam Spence and Kody Micke celebrate in the locker room after Douglas' 67-45 win against Wheatland March 11.

 Chase Vialpando photo

The Bearcats beat Wheatland 67-45 in the state consolation semi finals this morning. Douglas will next face play Lyman this evening at 5 p.m. at Casper College for third place in the state tournament. Further coverage will be available in the March 17 issue of the Budget.

