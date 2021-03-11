Douglas beats Wheatland in state consolation semi finals

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM ABOUT TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing expected with 1 to 2 feet of
snow accumulation, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Converse and Niobrara counties.
* WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in
drifting snow on area roadways. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
