With the cold weather moving into the area over the past few weeks, the Douglas Special Olympics team headed to Casper to compete in their Winter Area Games on Feb. 27.
Athletes Caitlyn Pike (left in photo) and Karsten Hilyard competed in the snowshoeing event, along with 11 other athletes.
In the 200-meter race, Pike placed fourth while Hilyard took home third, earning her a bronze medal.
Pike then took home a bronze medal in the 100-meter race, behind Hilyard who won the silver medal.
Both girls took home a bronze medal in the 50-meter race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.