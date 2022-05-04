Spring is in full swing in Wyoming, and you know what that means, folks – construction season is underway.

There’s already quite a bit of dirt digging and moving happening in the community, beginning with the city’s work connecting Pearson Street between Yellowstone Highway and W. Richards near the Douglas Middle School. As with Windriver Drive, Pearson will open up the traffic flow between the two major thoroughfares between the middle school, and upper and lower elementary schools.

City of Douglas Director of Public Works John Harbarger said the bid for the Pearson Street project came in at $1,938,265; the winner of the bid is contractor Hot Iron Construction, of Gillette. The construction, ongoing for about a month now, is not affecting traffic flow.

And, just in case you missed it, work began April 27 on 2nd Street, and 2nd Street is closed between Center and Walnut streets while sewer and water pipe is laid, but the work will continue all the way to Cedar Street. Following 2nd Street construction, 3rd Street will be closed and completed.

The city project is a continuation of one started last year to replace aged water and sewer pipe downtown.

“We’re finishing up the project from last year. Most of the sewer was replaced last fall and we’re doing water line now. Once we finish 2nd Street we’ll hop over to 3rd Street so we’re only closing one area at a time,” City of Douglas Utilities Supervisor John Stearns said.

Hot Iron is also the contractor for the 2nd and 3rd streets project. They won the bid of $1,503,050, Harbarger said.

“That includes two full blocks of water and sewer replacement on both streets,” he said.

Harbarger said other alleys and streets will soon have work done, as well.

“We just opened bids for water and sewer replacement for the alley between S. 5th and Labonte Road, from Richards Street to Cody. That bid came in at $450,000. We also are doing a mill and overlay on Mesa Street this summer as well as a portion of N. 4th, just past the Antelope bridge,” he said.

Sections of the roads and alleyways will be closed to through traffic during each of these phases, so the city suggests folks use extra caution when driving in the area and stay tuned to safety signs posted, they said.

“We’ll try to have everything done by June 30,” Stearns said.