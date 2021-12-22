Dozens turn out in frigid cold for Wreaths Across America

It was just 18 degrees above zero by 10 o’clock Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop more than 60 well-bundled up people from standing in the shade of a large tree in the Douglas Park Cemetery and honoring 650 of our veterans buried there.

Those who came to remember their heroes – fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, and friends – did so to pay homage to those who fought for the freedoms of our country.

The National Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 18 was held at 3,136 locations across the United States – where 2.4 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ grave sites by two million volunteers, a third of who were children.

In Douglas, the Clelland Commandery No. 12 Knights Templar certainly did their part to contribute to the endeavor. Knights Donald York, George Smith, Robert Curtis and Casper Smith officiated the Wreaths Across America event, where volunteers placed 342 balsam fir wreaths on Douglas veterans’ graves.

York said this is the third year Wreaths Across America has been a part of this community’s Christmas traditions.

“Thank you for joining us here to today as we celebrate the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. We ask that to start the event, you all please join with me in a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action and honor those who have served and are serving this great nation’s armed services.” York said to the assemblage. “The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”

York said the wreaths were paid for by sponsorships. Not all of the graves could have a wreath, but the groups is working on growing the Wreaths Across America program locally, with a goal of eventually being able to place wreaths on all 650 veterans’ graves.

“The ceremony honors all branches of the service, those who have served, who are serving and their families. We placed eight ceremonial wreaths representing the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, the newly created Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and the eighth wreath is for our POWs/MIAs (Prisoners of War/Missing in Action),” York explained.

Frontier Baptist Church Pastor Tim Ricker led the invocation. Boy Scout Troop 1026 presented and posted the colors and Girl Scout Troop 1052 led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Next, United States Army Major (Ret.) Leon Chamberlain addressed the attendees.

Chamberlain served in the National Guard and saw active duty in Kuwait and Iraq, and is a mental health provider.

“There is a great importance to healing. To reaching out. I want to remind our veterans to stay in the present, stay involved, and really work on healing and improving their quality of life. Allow the healing that will come through reaching out, and through education. It doesn’t make any difference what era you’re from, how young you are or how old you are. Yes, be proud of where you have been, but allow yourself to heal . . . both vets and their families,” he said.

York said one of the most important things we can do, is to remember the names of our veterans who gave their lives for our freedoms.

“They say a person dies twice, once in their physical death and the last time is when no one remembers them or says their name. Say their name. We’re here to remember them. We are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America,” he said.

The wreaths will stay up until after Christmas, if folks would like to visit and honor the veterans by paying their respects, York said.

“We couldn’t do it without the wreaths’ sponsors. We are simply the facilitators. Participation ranged from as old as 84 to children who have not yet reached school age. What better way to teach our kids than to have them experience this hands-on,” he said.

Additionally, the Douglas City Council proclaimed Dec. 18 as Wreaths Across America Day, he said.

Anyone sponsoring a wreath from now until Jan. 14, 2022, will be matched one-for-one. The wreaths will be placed on veterans' grave sites Dec. 17, 2022. Go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org, click the "sponsor a wreath" button. Follow instructions, then add group number WY0021P.