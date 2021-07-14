Tis the season folks – fair season, that is, and this weekend is the beginning of the 2021 Converse County Fair!

Students involved in 4-H and FFA clubs have worked hard all year long to showcase their work and exhibit it at the fair, according to Converse County Extension officials.

The fair takes place at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds July 17-23, with a plethora of events for folks to enjoy.

New for this year is the tractor pull at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Ford Grandstand Arena, according to Converse County Fair Board Vice-Chair Roni Vollman.

“This is the first time we’re having something like this. It’s going to be really fun to watch. These are the big, souped-up tractors, not like the old Johnny-poppers,” she said.

Vollman said the addition of the tractor pull and the new Ranch Bronc Riding event have cost the board quite a bit to put on, but she expects both are going to be fantastic events to see.

“They did cost us quite a bit to bring them in, that’s why we’re charging admission to get in, but everything else going on is free,” she said.

The fair ends with the culmination of the 4-H FFA Market Sale July 23, where livestock raised by the county’s intrepid youngsters are auctioned off to the highest bidders.

“We’re really encouraging people to come down and buy the animals, it’s pretty important for the kids who are involved, who raised them,” Vollman said.

Proceeds from the auction go to the youth to cover the care, upkeep and feeding of it, as well as to help fund scholarships for the kids as they leave the FFA and 4-H programs and head to college.

The market sale is followed by an appreciation dinner for all of the buyers and the kids involved.

Vollman said she also wants to be sure to get the word out that some events have been moved to different areas on the fairgrounds.

“We’ve moved every show – except the horse show – into the Ford Pavilion Building. The dog show and cat show on Saturday, the Poultry and Rabbits Shows, all will be in the Ford Pavilion. We want to get the word out and make sure people are aware of that,” she stated.

Colorful flyers are posted all over town advertising the fair and the schedule of activities are enough to keep everyone busy for days, including a 5k Run/Walk at 7 a.m., July 17, followed by the 4-H Dog Show and Cat/Pocket Pet Show, Static Interview Judging and the 4-H Fashion Review. That night at 7 p.m. is Ranch Bronc Riding, with $5,000 added money. Admission is $5 and food and beverages will be available.

July 18 is the Show & Shine Car Show from noon to 4 p.m., then the D Cross County Fair Jackpot Roping event. At 6 p.m. is the Truck & Tractor Pull in the grandstand arena, featuring mod, pro stock and pro street tractors and trucks. Admission is $8 for ages 13 and over.

July 19 at 7 a.m. is the 4-H Horse Show in the Silver Arena, and from 4-7 p.m. the barns are open for livestock pen set up.

July 20, livestock pen set up continues from 6-7 a.m., with 4-H animal weigh-ins in the morning. The Pet Show starts at 2 p.m. and a Family Fun Night starts at 6 p.m. with arena games, then Mutton Bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and Pig Wrestling at 7 p.m.

July 21 brings the ever-popular Converse County Bank Pancake Feed from 7-9 a.m. The 4-H/FFA Market Goat Show is set for 9 a.m., followed by the CowBelle Supreme Cow Contest interviews at noon, then the 4-H/FFA Sheep Show at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m. the 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship/Market Swine Show takes place; then, the evening is capped off from 6-10 p.m. with the Blue Collar Cornhole Tournament.

July 22 the 4-H/FFA Poultry Show starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show at 1 p.m. Kolten’s Karnival is from 3-6 p.m. and at 5 p.m. is the CowBelle Supreme Cow Contest, followed by 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship, Market Beef, Breeding Beef and Open Shows at 6 p.m.

July 23 at 8 a.m. is the 4-H/FFA Large Animal Round Robin followed by the Small Animal Round Robin at 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. the Pre-Sale Awards and Junior Market Sale will take place, followed by the Buyers’ Appreciation Dinner. At 7:30 p.m. Tris Munsick and the Innocents will perform live.

For more information visit the fair online at www.conversecountyfair.com