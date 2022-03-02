Question remains: How much will they ask for?

The Converse County Tourism Promotion Board – the entity charged with spending those lodging tax dollars charged to anyone staying in hotels and campgrounds – agreed to have the tax renewal placed on the ballot this year.

But, given the changes with the how the tax is collected and distributed at the state level now, the board members were at a loss at how much to ask voters to approve. During their February in Glenrock, tourism board members said Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer had asked if they would have a ballot issue at all given that the state now has a two percent lodging tax in place statewide to fund tourism marketing – in essence a two percent sales tax on stays in hotels and campgrounds.

The general consensus from the board was yes, they need to have something on the ballot because the two percent goes to fund statewide marketing, not local events and, at least so far, they haven’t seen much marketing of counties outside of the big things – like Yellowstone, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Jackson, etc.

The question, they asked themselves but didn’t answer, was how much to ask voters for given that statewide two percent base. They can ask for up to three percent for local tourism boards, but they were told that under the new law, if voters reject their request this time, they cannot ask voters to consider any local tax again for four years.

Meanwhile, in the Legislature, efforts to fix the statewide lodging tax funding by the new law failed this week.

WyoFile.com’s Daniel Bendtsen reported Tuesday that the Wyoming Tourism Board’s budget is set to nearly double for the next biennium to roughly $41.9 million because favorable tourism seasons in the last two years since the new law went into effect have swollen revenue streams.

Efforts in the Legislature this past week to trim that spending failed when amendments, including one to divert some of that money to the Wyoming State Fair marketing, were shot down.

After the House and Senate rejected tourism cuts mid-last week, legislators returned with proposed amendments Friday that would move $500,000 out of the Wyoming Tourism Board’s purview and instead fund the Wyoming State Fair, WyoFile reported.

Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, said it is unfair for the Wyoming Tourism Board to have a monopoly on lodging tax revenues. In his community, where the Wyoming State Fair takes place, he said, it’s not tourists paying the bulk of the lodging tax.

“It’s not a huge tourist area,” he said. “We do have some tourism, but it’s a big oil and gas area. That’s what the hotels and restaurants are full from, and this just takes some of these funds and builds (the fair account).”