Memorial Hospital of Converse County and Shatto’s Frontier Drug are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine following new guidance from federal health agencies.

MHCC will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine to people 18 and older during its clinics, which are held inside the hospital on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The hospital had already administered roughly 60 doses of the J&J vaccine.

Frontier Drug, meanwhile, only had the J&J vaccine on hand. Co-owner Gary Shatto said they would be awaiting further guidance from federal agencies.

The Converse County Public Health Department has only administered the Moderna vaccine and will continue with its program. (See more information on CCPH clinics on page A-3.)

On April 13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution,” after six women who had received the vaccine developed a rare type of blood clot. The six cases, which occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, were identified out of 6.8 million doses of the vaccine.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement.

It is currently not known whether the J&J vaccine had any causal effect on the development of the blood clots.

The CDC plans to convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 14 to further review the cases and assess their potential significance.

The federal agencies are recommending a pause until that process is complete.

The blood clot the six women developed is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which developed in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

People who have already received the J&J vaccine and who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider or seek immediate medical care.