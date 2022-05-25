While Karen Rimmer has been in the Converse County Clerk’s Office chair for nearly three years already, this election cycle could be the first real test of voters’ approval of her. The Republican was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lucile Taylor, then had to stand for election for the two years remaining on Taylor’s term at the 2020 election.

Now, she is running for her first full term as clerk . . . and while as of Tuesday noon she had no competition, many observers fully expect someone to file against her by week’s end, and possibly someone urged to run by the Republican Party leadership themselves.

Count Rimmer among those expecting some competition for her job.

And she’s okay with that.

Rimmer said she knows she has gotten crossway with some in the county Republican Party leadership, especially over elections and election security, but she stands firmly behind her staff and that “proven fact” the 2020 elections in the county were fair, accurate and professional. The election procedures are in a constant state of review, she noted, and security and integrity remain the top priority, so that dictates her stance that sometimes rubs the GOP leadership the wrong way.

“We have (done) a great deal to try to improve the trust that the public has in our election process because Wyoming did not have any issues with the 2020 election and that’s been proven,” she stated unequivocally when announcing her intention to seek re-election recently. “But I want to make sure that we still do everything that we can to make sure that people trust our processes and what we’re doing and that includes things like we’ve gotten grant funds and we’ve installed camera systems. We’ve installed biometric door locks for to protect our election equipment. We have all different kinds of chain of custody, documentation, (written) logs, and that kind of thing.”

Election security, despite the lack of problems in Wyoming and in the county, remains a major issue for the county and state party leadership, and Rimmer wants the public to feel confident in the process here, she said. “The first thing is that, and this isn’t different than it used to be but I want to emphasize it, the part of the process that’s very public and transparent is the public testing” of the voting machines.

“I will say to that, that process has always been public and no one ever has shown up. Historically, the Converse County public testing process has never had anyone show up other than the media.”

Rimmer also credited the success of her office to her dedicated staff, giving her the time to take a “30,000 foot view” of the office and the overall county policies which her office oversees, such as the employee manuals and budget processes.

The clerk also noted she has not replaced some staff who have retired in an attempt to save the county taxpayer money and has been able to adjust the workload among the remaining staff because of how professional and well-versed each is.

“I can’t say enough about my staff. They they do such a good job and they do it without question. Every day that they show up, they give everything they have because they are invested in what they do and they understand the importance of what they do.

“And you can’t teach that. It’s just either they have that or they don’t. And so, you know, I feel like that’s part of my job, to make sure that they are able to do their job.”