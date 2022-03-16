Rimmer to host Secretary of State March 24 at EWC

With conspiracy theories and political debates raging within the Republican Party both in Converse County and Wyoming about election security, Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer decided it was time to address the issue head on.

Most recently, the issue arose once again at the Converse County GOP precinct meetings earlier this month with resolutions calling for a return to paper ballots and rejection of electronic voting passing at the precinct level, according to those attending. Rimmer, who was there and argued that the electronic voting was secure, said having someone else explain the security and integrity would be a good idea locally.

So she invited Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to present information and data regarding election security and integrity. The presentation, which is being sponsored by the Converse County Clerk’s Office, is open to the public and will be held at the Douglas Branch of Eastern Wyoming College March 24. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation to begin at 6 p.m. sharp.

Buchanan will present prepared remarks and provides an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and learn more about Wyoming’s elections and how they can be involved in the process, Rimmer said.

“We will address the most common topics that arose in the 2016 and 2020 elections. We will dispel common myths and discuss how we continue working to improve our elections here in Wyoming.

“Election integrity is essential to our republic and to the strength of, and trust in, our democracy,” she said in a press release.

“Secretary of State Buchanan and all 23 Wyoming county clerks are your first points of contact for true and accurate election information. It is our goal to partner with you to continue to keep Wyoming’s elections safe and secure.”

Buchanan was appointed Secretary of State in 2018 and elected to the position in the 2018 general election. He is Wyoming’s chief elections officer and serves as a member of the State Loan and Investment Board, State Lands Commission and State Building Commission.

For questions about the presentation, contact the Converse County Clerk’s office at 307-358-2244 or email karen.rimmer@conversecountywy.gov