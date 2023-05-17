The Douglas High School Graduating Class of 2023, with 116 graduating students, celebrated their graduation Sunday, May 14.

DHS Principal Ryan Mackey has spent quite a bit of time with this class of seniors and has fond memories of them.

“I was the middle school principal prior to becoming the high school principal, so I’ve been with this class since they were sixth graders. I know all of them very well. They’re just a great group of young men and women,” Mackey said.

He said it’s been awesome watching them change and go through different phases of their lives and be involved in activities, “and watching our educators and their parents push and support them. It’s just been a great ride and one of the most memorable times of my career.”

The class had seven students who graduated with a cumulative 4.0 GPA (grade point average): Aubrey Paige Boynton, Jillian Jo Ewing, Lane Thomas Ewing, Madison Rae Pexton, Kailey Porter, Raige Rebekah Reese and Madison Valli Sorg.

Each of these students had the opportunity to briefly address their class during the commencement event.

“To my classmates, the people that I’ve spent the last 13 years with,” Pexton said during her address.

“We did it.

“We went through so much together and put each other through so much. Every student sitting had an impact on every other student. We all shaped each other into the people we are,” Pexton said.

Jackson Hajba and Reese were recognized as the students with the two highest ACT scores, scoring a 30 and a 32, respectively.

Baylee Kervliet, an English teacher at Douglas High School, delivered the commencement address. Kervilet was chosen as the class had voted her to be one of the most influential educators at Douglas High School.

“I cannot believe that I have been in many of your lives for the last six years,” Kervliet said during her speech, referring to the fact she’s known many of the graduates since middle school.

“These past six years have brought you many struggles, hardships, heartbreaks and some of the worst days you have encountered, but – and more importantly – they have also been some of the happiest days of your life.”

The Douglas High School Concert Band performed an arrangement under the direction of graduate Tai Johnson and later performed with vocal accompaniment from graduate Arianna Cullen.

Many of the graduates expressed excitement for the future and being grateful for the friends, family and educators who supported them throughout their high school career.

“I am feeling really excited, no nervousness anymore,” Alondra Alba, Student Body President of the Graduating class, said. “I can feel the support. It’s just overwhelming love right now.”

Students, staff and parents alike are enthusiastic to see what the future has in store for these graduates.

With graduation now over, they will soon be stepping into a new world, but high school administration said they feel they are ready for whatever comes their way.

“At the end of the day, they’ve grown tremendously, they have all the skills, knowledge and tools to be successful. Now they need to follow their ‘why’ or their passion,” Mackey said.

“I’m excited about what their future holds and what they’re going to be able to do, not only for our community, but for the country and for the world.”