Douglas, WY (82633)

Today

Windy. Rain and snow showers this morning will become snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.