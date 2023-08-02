Despite many citizens attending the July 24 Douglas City Council session in protest of changes to ordinance 1024 – the one that will allow police and animal control officers to release, rehome or potentially humanely euthanize animals when sufficient room is not available to house them at Laramie Peak Humane Society – the amendments passed the third and final reading 5-0.

Most of the discussion revolved around the newly proposed section 2, subsection C, which reads, “In the event that there are no available options for the impoundment of at large dogs or cats seized by the animal control officer or a police officer, and after attempting to provide notice to the owner of a licensed animal by phone or in person, the animal control officer or police officer is authorized to release the dog(s) or cat(s) back into the community, rehome the animal, or may have the animal humanely euthanized in concurrence with veterinarian and command staff.”

Douglas Mayor Kim Pexton opened the issue to public comment, offering a combined five minutes for the public to speak.

Hannah Haman, representing Advanced Animal Care in Douglas, was the first to speak.

“The problem facing the City of Douglas with regards to the animal overpopulation is more than just a problem that we can fix by putting a Band-Aid such as this ordinance on trying to relocate these animals,” Haman said.

“That is an issue that we need to face and fix . . . just taking animals outside of city limits and making a bunch of feral cats the county’s problem is not a solution to any problem.”

While only three citizens were provided the opportunity to speak due to time constraints, they ultimately hit on the same issues, claiming LPHS is insufficient to meet the city’s needs and the proposed amendments are not an adequate solution to the current problem.

After the period of public comment but prior to the council’s vote, city administrator J.D. Cox said, “ . . . I think based on a few of the comments, there may be just a little misunderstanding on the purpose and nature of the ordinance.

“We are not dictating how the animal shelter will operate, but we’re dealing with a situation in which there isn’t room for the animal shelters to take on more animals. It is true the problem cannot be solved overnight but I think it’s good to think about the problem in terms of time. You can have short term solutions. You could have medium term solutions and you can have long term solutions,” he said.

“We’ve heard some reference, this evening, to a new facility . . . although I won’t speak for the county, I do understand that they are considering building a new facility – but again, that’s long term. It doesn’t help us with the here and the now but this (ordinance) will allow us to be able to deal with these situations.”

Councilman Perry Hershberger said in response that portions of the ordinance already allow for euthanasia and that he believes people are the root of the problem.

“I do want people to understand that I have had an extremely hard time with this ordinance. I love animals, period. The biggest problem with any ordinance that has to do with these animals is . . . the people are the problem. This ordinance has been in place for years and these sections have been in there for years. That’s something people need to recognize.

“It’s not just that all of a sudden we’re doing this right here and now. We’re doing this because people aren’t doing their jobs and taking care of their animals properly. We’re doing what has to be done. Hopefully in the future we will have a better Humane Society, not something that was built in 1970 when Douglas had 2,000 people. It’s going to take not only the city council, the city and LPHS, but it’s going to take the citizens to help us build that. So, make sure that when it comes time for those donations to help build that facility, everybody that’s here tonight helps build that facility,” Hershberger stated.

The amendment was passed with additional language added to include the line, “. . . in concurrence with veterinarian and command staff.”