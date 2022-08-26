You may have seen the young man in Glenrock or in Douglas. Perhaps he’s even knocked on your door, greeting you with a bright smile and twinkling eyes.

His name is Petar (pronounced Peter) Petkova and he’s a door-to-door salesman. He’s from Sofia, Bulgaria, although he’s been part of a summer internship program with Southwestern Advantage (SA) out of Nashville, Tennessee for five years. In that time, he’s visited seven U.S. states: Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and Nebraska.

Petar sells educational books for SA and he said absolutely loves the company he works for. He also loves the people of Wyoming. In fact, he’s nearly an adopted son to Kelly and Dayton Lewis, of Glenrock, who took him in when he needed a place to stay.

“They treat me as their own son. I am happy to stay there. They are good to me. I am a pretty quiet person. I make my own sandwiches for lunches and I am gone a lot,” Petar said.

While he admits English is not his first language, he speaks it almost perfectly and with no hesitation, his words tinged with just a bit of charm from his Bulgarian accent.

He explains that the reason he’s gone a lot from the Lewis’ home is because it’s his job to reach out and make contact with a minimum of 30 families a day and expose them to the educational materials and books his company offers.

“From babies to the kids getting older, taking ACT and SAT exams, it’s fun to learn. Learning is part of everyday life. I love my work. It is making me a better human. I am growing, I am learning also. My work teaches me how to handle so many challenges,” he said.

Peddling books house-to-house in the August heat can be a challenge in more ways than one. And, there are times people aren’t always happy to have a salesman knocking at their door. However, that’s not the case in Douglas or Glenrock, at least for the most part, he said.

“People say no. I can take no. But more people say yes. They are happy to see me. They are welcoming. They invite me in their homes, ask if I am hungry or would I like a drink. The people here are very kind. Even the people in the government.

“I want to share my appreciation for them, for helping me get my licenses in Douglas and in Glenrock. It took six weeks. There are a lot of steps, a lot of vetting to go through for a door-to-door solicitation license. Background checks, but this is good. You want to know the person you are meeting at your door is a safe person. This is the great things about small communities,” he said.

But, Petar only has a few weeks left in Converse County before he returns to his home country. It’s time for him to go back to college.

“I am majoring in business management with a minor in marketing at university. I want to get my master’s degree in retail and marketing. I am going to be the first one in my family with a bachelor’s degree,” he said, smiling broadly, obviously feeling pride in his accomplishments.