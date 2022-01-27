The board at Memorial Hospital of Converse County accepted a revised vaccination policy and plan for employees that provides for even more flexibility and a longer time frame to meet federally mandated levels of vaccination rates – but that change didn't seem to appease the nearly 75 employees and residents who attended the meeting Wednesday to once again fight the mandate entirely.

After nearly an hour of public comment on the situation prior to the formal board meeting getting underway, the trustees adopted the new policy directive that allows for employees to apply for vaccination exemptions once again (removing an earlier deadline that has since passed), for approving the vast majority or all of exemption requests completed correctly, and for not firing any employee who is unvaccinated.

The policy does, however, clearly state any unvaccinated employee as of the Feb. 14 federal deadline will be moved to a "work from home" position if possible or will be required to submit to weekly testing and to wear an N95 mask 100% of the time while at the hospital.

By March 15, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) will require the hospital to be at 100% of its employees vaccinated or with qualifying medical or religious exemptions. The MHCC plan approved Wednesday states the hospital hopes to be at 90% or above by that date with a specific plan to reach 100% to avoid any CMS enforcement action.

Board Chairman Bob Kayser was clear at the meeting, though, that if CMS forces the issue, MHCC will comply with the 100% requirement rather than run the risk of not receiving Medicare or Medicare funding and patients, which would result in the hospital closing its doors within 30 days. That means unvaccinated employees at that point would be put on furlough or terminated.

Currently, the MHCC staff is at a 71% vaccination rate, according to hospital figures provided this week.

Despite the change to the policy to allow for more time and more flexibility, most of those in the audience seemed unmoved about their demands that the board simply ignore or fight the CMS mandate or provide for exemptions for anyone wanting one for any reason.

The loudest applause came when one person suggested it would be better to shut the hospital down rather than given in to the federal mandate, to which Kayser quickly responded that is not an option and when push comes to shove, the hospital will comply to stay open and receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

