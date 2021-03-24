The Douglas Jackalope Jump fundraiser will be held March 31 at Douglas High School. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the jump starting at 1:45 p.m.
Register at www.SOWY.org
Jackalope Jump fundraising events benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, and this year there will also be a Virtual Jackalope Jump for those that understand the crucial need for fundraising at this time but are not able to physically participate.
For years, the Jackalope Jump has challenged brave Wyomingites to jump into freezing waters at numerous locations around our beautiful state. It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming. All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,800 athletes statewide. This year, locations will be responsibly facing the cold waters. Check registration information for details.
The concept is simple: participants raise money to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, then face freezing cold water. The Jackalope Jumps, however, are so much more than that, organizers said. They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really have to experience to understand. You can dunk, soak, dip, or splash, as long as you’re in cold water. Stay safe, have fun and be creative. Each jump is its own personalized event as they are planned and organized locally by SOWY volunteers. All Jumpers that raise of a minimum of $100 will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt and towel. Grab some friends, plan some fun costumes, get pumped and register today at SOWY.org
Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
