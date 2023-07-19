By RJ Morgan

Karson Ewing grew up a typical boy unsure of what sport he wanted to play so he did it all. Starting with youth football in third grade and adding basketball, wrestling and soccer along the way. He developed a hunger for success at an early age and thrives on it today.

While Karson enjoyed those team sports, it wasn’t until sixth grade that he discovered what he was born to do. Thanks to a couple of friends who competed in rodeo, Karson gave it shot and that’s where he developed his passion for the greatest sport on dirt and has four National qualifications on his resume to prove it.

The 18-year-old started simple but it wasn’t enough to satisfy his competitive appetite. So, he moved onto something more physical and that’s where he satisfied his competitive appetite and has grown into one of the best steer wrestlers in all of Wyoming.

“When I was going into middle school I had friends who were doing rodeo and competing in roping events, so I gave it try,” Karson recalled. “It wasn’t enough for me. I like to be physical, so I gave chute dogging a shot and loved it. I’ve never stopped since then.”

That’s when his incredible career took off. And now, as he spends this week in Gillette at the National High School Finals Rodeo, he hopes to bring a memorable and successful end to one rodeo career before his next one begins.

THE BEGINNING

Born and raised in Douglas, Karson comes from a family tree of athletes. His parents, Dustin and Jennifer, had all three kids in sports and have competitive cousins who also bleed Bearcat blue.

Karson was good in all youth sports but it was no surprise that football was his favorite. It was the most physical sport of all and that’s why he played every year since elementary.

It was the calm before the rodeo storm for Karson who helps as a ranchhand on the family ranch. Though his parents did not rodeo and his siblings had no interest, Karson found a love for the sport on his own through friendship.

“My friends back then roped and did team roping. Nothing against them but that was boring. I tried it,” he said. “I wanted to be physical and use strength so that when I I tried steer wrestling and I loved it. It’s not for everyone, or most people, because you have to be very fit and get dirty and physical. For me, that’s exactly what I wanted.”

Karson shared that a motto in the rodeo world is just “Try.” That’s exactly what he did learning the new sport and he discovered he was a natural.

The start of his new journey introduced him to new friends in the area and around the state as he became part of the rodeo family. However, he held onto school sports for as long as he could so that he could continue to play team sports with his childhood friends.

Karson played football, basketball and competed in wrestling in middle school. Away from the Bearkit family, he continued to compete in rodeo where he developed into a standout steer wrestler as he qualified for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo, winning one round along the way.

Karson also mixed in some bareback riding and calf roping. It was more of testing the waters but he ultimately narrowed down his events to one.

“I liked the roughstock but it’s also rough on your body. If I continued to do things like roughstock, I would be at more risk for injury that could have kept me out of steer wrestling. That’s when I put all my focus on being the best I could be in steers,” he said.

MAKING DECISIONS

It was time to move on to Douglas High School where Karson slowly had to cut back on team sports to focus on his love for rodeo. He wrestled as a freshman and he went on to qualify for state … but that was not enough to continue grappling.

“I was good at it and it is a physical sport like I prefer but I would have never been a Luke Ewing or Lane Ewing,” Karson said. “Rodeo was for me and I had to make time to focus on it because it’s pretty much year round.”

Karson also played soccer for one season and it was no surprise he excelled playing defender for the Bearcats after some urging.

“We miss Karson,” DHS head coach Clay Ewing said during last year’s run to the state tournament. “I talked him into playing and he really helped but it was just one season. Rodeo means alot to him.”

Karson confirmed his uncle’s recruitment.

“Ya, coach Ewing is a great recruiter. I had fun playing that one season but I had to focus on steer wrestling in the spring when they play soccer.”

The one sport Karson made an exception to was football because, of course, it allowed him to be physical and use his strength as a linebacker. He went on to be a three-time all-conference player and a two-time all-state star.

Football did cost Karson time and sleep as rodeo season starts in September as well. In fact, it has also cost him points in rodeo which affects his chances of winning State and making it to Nationals.

“There were many times I would play football Friday night and spend the night traveling to be at a rodeo Saturday morning and go straight to competing,” he explained. “That’s not for everyone, that’s for sure.”

The hectic fall season was nothing Karson couldn’t overcome. He led Wyoming most of the season in steer wrestling and has now qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in his last two years of high school.

NATIONALS AND COLLEGE

Karson recently returned from competing in a big rodeo in Oklahoma just in time for Nationals in Gillette. His third time qualifying for nationals, and second time in high school last year, was memorable in several ways.

“Me and my horse ‘Lucky’ didn’t have the best rodeo last year at nationals. It was kinda how this season went in that I have one great run and one okay run, so my goal at Nationals is to have two great runs in the same rodeo. If I can do that, then I have a good chanc e to make the short go,” Karson said. “Even if I don’t win nationals, I want to make the short go so I’ve been scouting the steers and watching videos to get ready.”

Karson said one of his most memorable rodeo moments came last year at nationals.

“I did real well making money in the jackpot,” he recalled. It was funny watching all the kids from down south where they have easy steers and come up here where it ain’t easy.”

After making another week of national memories, Karson will begin to bid farewell to the youth sport that has been so good to him. However, it’s far from the end for the Douglas cowboy because he has the rare opportunity of accepting a rodeo scholarship.

Karson will keep his talents in the Cowboy State as he was recruited to compete for the University of Wyoming rodeo team. He will continue to grapple with steers while earning a degree in business finance.

“They have a new coach this year so we’ll see what that brings. Wyoming is the defending region champs and always have a great program so I look forward to being a part of that,” Karson said. “Rodeo has always been good to me and I can’t wait to see what else is to come. I move to Laramie August 18 and that’s when my new journey begins.”