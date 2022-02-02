Douglas High School moved to virtual classes Monday after an online post by a student Sunday evening threatened violence.
The post, which was being investigated by Douglas police Monday morning, was deemed enough of a credible threat by school officials to be taken seriously, but turned out to be case of mistaken identity here.
The fairly specific threat, which mentioned gun violence against DHS, apparently was referring to “another DHS in another jurisdiction,” not Douglas High School, the police investigation revealed, Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly said.
Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, district officials said, it triggered the decision to move DHS classes to virtual. All other schools still had in-person classes.
Douglas School Superintendent Paige Fenton Hughes, who was out of town Monday, said in a written statement that she expressed “her thanks to the students and parents who reported the troubling social media post so it could be immediately addressed.”
The DPS and district issued the following statement: “After a thorough investigation by the Douglas Police Department, Douglas High School administration, and law enforcement outside the state of Wyoming, it has been determined that a possible threat of a school shooting that students and administrators saw on social media Sunday night was not aimed at Douglas High School in Wyoming. Instead, the threat involved out-of-state institutions.
“It was impossible to discern from the initial post the exact nature of the threat. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, Douglas High School went virtual on Monday, Jan. 31. Based on the results of the investigation, in-person school will fully resume on Tuesday morning.”
Byerly said, “Things went about as well as they could have” under the circumstances.
